STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Learning languages on the border

Himveers are not merely border patrollers up in the Himalayas. They are India’s soldier-communicators.

Published: 24th June 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

ITBP personnel during a search operation. (File Photo | PTI)

Himveers are not merely border patrollers up in the Himalayas. They are India’s soldier-communicators. Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, called Himveers, patrol the Line of Actual Control between India and China. They are now being trained in Mandarin to communicate better with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers during patrols. Six thousand Himveers have completed the training to date. Eventually, the entire force, nearly 90,000 strong, will understand basic Mandarin. The government approved the plan to avoid tensions arising from a lack of proper communication between the border patrols. The border is anyway not fully demarcated, and trespassing is routine. If not handled sensitively, it can lead to misunderstandings. Hundreds of transgressions take place every year. Border stand-offs, first in Doklam and now in Ladakh, exacerbate the situation. 

Such language training is imperative. Patrolling parties do have formal communication fora, like flag meetings, but unexpected events can test the maturity of the soldiers in the field. Miscommunication can spoil the atmosphere. Today, modern communication technologies are transforming the character of military activities, from war to border patrol. The transformation is impacting the shape of formal and non-formal violence even as it makes the job of tactical assessments in inaccessible border areas easier. However, it all sometimes boils down to what one soldier says to the other as both face each other, intent on defending their border at all costs. The entire system, technology, tactics, or the fate of countries can depend on how soldiers conduct themselves when they stand barely yards apart at an unmarked border.

A soldier cannot always expect to take an interpreter along. The soldier should know the ‘enemy’ language for elementary conversations. The India-Pakistan border is easier to negotiate because of a commonly understood language, but it is not so in the east.

The personnel deployed there must not only know Chinese, but also be trained in soft skills like on-the-spot negotiation and contact procedures, and be aware of the culture of the other side. The concept should be taken to the Northeastern states bordering other countries where the soldiers and paramilitary forces benefit from knowing a smattering of the local language. Language humanises.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp