Speaker, Governor to decide fate of Maharashtra govt

The scene of the struggle between Maharashtra’s rebel and ruling factions of the Shiv Sena will soon shift to the Legislative Assembly. The two key players in the next scene will be the Speaker of the Assembly and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. The Maharashtra Assembly does not have a Speaker after Nana Patole relinquished the post following his election as the state president of the Congress. Before a new Speaker could be elected, the Shiv Sena MLAs raised the banner of revolt under the leadership of minister Eknath Shinde. Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal of the NCP is constitutionally empowered to discharge all functions of the Speaker. Zirwal will play a crucial role in the next few days and his actions will be under the scanner. The rebel Sena MLAs have already challenged his first decision.

The Deputy Speaker accepted the Uddhav group’s request to declare Ajay Choudhary as leader of the Shiv Sena legislature group in place of Eknath Shinde. The rebel faction has sent a letter re-appointing Shinde as their leader. They have argued that a huge majority of MLAs have signed and acknowledged Shinde as the legislature party leader and the Deputy Speaker should accede to their request. This is the first battle being fought in Zirwal’s court.

The rebels may soon seek recognition as a separate group to avoid voting against the whip and facing disqualification. It is for Zirwal to decide whether or not to recognise the rebel faction as a separate group. Shinde claims his faction has the majority of Sena MLAs. The Uddhav group asks them to come to the floor of the Assembly for a trial of strength. Rather than going to the Assembly where an unfriendly NCP man would sit in judgement over their actions, the rebels may approach the Governor, a former BJP CM.

They can submit the signatures of two-thirds of all Sena MLAs, claiming a legitimate split in the legislature party, and tie-up with the BJP to show a clear majority of MLAs wanting to form an alternative government within the existing Assembly. Uddhav may also approach the Governor to either seek dissolution of the House or request the convening of a special session to prove his majority. The ball will then be in Raj Bhavan’s court.