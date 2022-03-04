STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Build smart cities, but root out graft

A single-member panel formed by the Tamil Nadu government to probe implementation of the SCM projects is likely to submit a report in three months.

Published: 04th March 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Smart Cities Mission

Smart Cities Mission (Express Illustrations)

A single-member panel formed by the Tamil Nadu government to probe implementation of the Smart Cities Mission (SCM) projects is likely to submit a report in three months. Serious charges of irregularities and corruption during the previous regime had forced the Stalin government to pause and initiate a course correction.

The project, financing of which is done equally by the Centre and state governments, was flagged off in June 2015, but faced several challenges, the latest being the Covid-19 pandemic. The implementation deadline was extended to June 2023. The Centre had chosen 100 smart cities, with TN topping the chart with 11 cities. The objective of the mission is to provide core infrastructure and enhance the quality of life of citizens. Projects under SCM ranged from water supply to solid waste management, and roads and housing. In TN, a lot of money has already been ploughed into SCM projects.

While the Centre sanctioned Rs 5,390 crore and released Rs 3,969 crore, the TN government sanctioned Rs 5,500 crore and released another Rs 4,000 crore. But the projects faced several roadblocks. Beyond the serious charges of corruption at various levels of administration, there were management-related issues such as non-existence of advisory forums and the absence of chief executives. Even Chennai and Coimbatore, which were chosen in the first round, are nowhere near completion. According to data provided by Lok Sabha in March 2020, both cities have completed a shade below 50% of the projects, while other places are lagging far behind.

A major grouse was that before carrying out the projects, the authorities failed to take the people on board. Chennai had laid a smart footpath in T Nagar, but the area gets inundated in rains. What T Nagar needed was stormwater drains. Similarly, people on ECR are demanding drainage facilities while the corporation constructs stormwater drains that in turn affect water aquifers in the area and prevent natural draining of floodwater. The panel report will help the government to start afresh, with basic infrastructure and quick implementation being given priority.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Smart Cities Mission Tamil Nadu
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp