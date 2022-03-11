STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Dilemma for central banks amid inflation

Wars often cause oil price shocks, which in turn end up in recessions. History is proof, as can be seen from the Iran-Iraq war and others.

Published: 11th March 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment, Credit

Representational Image. (File Photo)

Wars often cause oil price shocks, which in turn end up in recessions. History is proof, as can be seen from the Iran-Iraq war and others. But some believe the impact of the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war and the resultant oil price surge could be more than fatal. The Covid-19 pandemic seized the global economy by its throat, and even though recovery has begun, it’s uneven and fragile. A needless oil price surge now will only add to the headache of policymakers and consumers. Until now, households have been tolerating inflation, which despite the bleating of central banks, isn’t transitory and oil’s relentless surge touching $139 a barrel early this week threatens to make us relive the days of demand destruction. Most central banks have been facing the predicament of hiking rates, or pausing to prop up growth for a while, but the fortunes of economies squarely hinge on the consequences of their move this time. 

Asia, being a net importer of oil, is among the most vulnerable. Russia is the world’s largest oil exporter and any sustained price increases will flutter the dovecotes. In South Korea, inflation has already breached its central bank’s target due to soaring energy prices, while Thailand saw its inflation hit the highest since 2008 last month as the nation struggled with rising food and energy costs. The Philippines and Indonesia too are on the edge, making the role of Asian central banks pronounced. 

India’s headline inflation has been hugging the RBI’s upper tolerance band of 2–6% for a long time, but the central bank isn’t budging citing tepid private consumption. Chances are that the current oil price surge may not last long and the cost will hopefully drop to $100 per barrel sooner or later. One encouraging bit is that Russian supplies haven’t stopped, perhaps because the country too realises that such a move will be self-destructive and of course catastrophic for the rest of the world. Until then, one can only hope to get by, taking comfort in the fact that our inventories will last until May, by which point price correction should happen. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp