STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Amaravati verdict has implications well beyond AP

It was of the view that since Rs 15,000 crore had already been spent, and works worth Rs 32,000 crore grounded, abandoning them midway would cause economic distress to the state.

Published: 16th March 2022 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court. )File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh High Court. )File Photo)

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has delivered its verdict on a batch of petitions in the much-awaited Amaravati capital case, ruling that reneging on the promise of developing the megapolis amounts to a violation of fundamental rights of the farmers who had surrendered lands for the purpose. Quoting extensively from several judgments, and citing doctrines of legitimate expectation and promissory estoppel, it held that the agreement between the farmers and the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) is statutory in nature.

In further relief to the landowners, the court directed the government to complete infrastructure development within six months without deviating from the master plan and return developed plots within three months. It was of the view that since Rs 15,000 crore had already been spent, and works worth Rs 32,000 crore grounded, abandoning them midway would cause economic distress to the state. In this context, the court rejected the government’s excuse of paucity of funds. This judgment was more or less expected, especially after the government had withdrawn its three-capital bills. Nonetheless, the verdict has other dimensions that have the potential to cause a rupture between the judiciary and legislature. In its 307-page order, the court significantly ruled that the state legislature has no “legislative competence” to relocate the capital. Drawing from Articles 3 and 4, it clarified that only Parliament has such authority. Interestingly, it pointed out that the Constitution is silent with regard to the power of the Parliament or the state to fix the capital on bifurcation/separation and held that consequently, it is the court’s duty to interpret the same. Similarly, it found merit in the argument that the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, by which Telangana was separated from Andhra Pradesh specified only “a” new capital for the latter—meaning Parliament intended only one capital for the state!

Another aspect is that the court ruled against the three-capitals proposal despite the fact that the government had withdrawn the bills on the ground that its revival was imminent. Can a court decide on non-existent legislation? 
Is its take on legislative competence tenable? These are surely contentious. The Amaravati verdict has far-reaching implications well beyond Andhra.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court Amaravati Amaravati capital case
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp