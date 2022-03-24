Endgame for Imran in Pakistan’s power establishment

A week is a long time in politics. In just a few days from now, the cricketer-turned-prime minister of Pakistan could be walking back to the pavilion if dilatory tactics fail to buy him time. For the powerful Miltablishment in the country, PM Imran Khan appears to be past his use-by date. Widely known as the Army’s poodle ever since he was swept into power, Imran seemed to have grown some claws of late and had to be cancelled.

One of the early indicators of his ruptured relationship came in his showdown over replacing the ISI chief. The Army has now thrown him to the wolves by going neutral on a no-confidence motion against his regime. His chances of surviving it are remote since a bunch of his party’s members of Parliament, who have enough numbers to topple the government, have revolted.

As if on cue, the head of a body that was tasked to ferret out evidence of corruption against Imran’s biggest foe Nawaz Sharif has just issued a public apology, saying he couldn’t find even an iota of dirt against the exiled leader. So, Nawaz’s considerable stash abroad is kosher, never mind the Panama Papers expose. And the buzz on Sharif’s brother Shehbaz becoming the new head of a national government comprising all parties minus one (read Imran’s) till general elections are due in 2023 is getting strong.

Anyway, Imran’s dodgy legacy includes dragging his country deeper into a debt trap and becoming a lenders’ pride by accepting all conditionalities, which sent the cost of even essentials like food and fuel spiralling. Also, the Damocles sword of disqualification by the election commission hangs over his party in a foreign funding case. His line on the Taliban in Afghanistan, too, is being seen as timid in Pakistan. And the chances of India ever improving ties with Pakistan are next to nil till he remains in office because of his sloppy diplomacy and personalised attacks. A change of guard would suit Indian interests and give peace a fresh chance.

Last year, when the political weather was balmy, Imran had sought a vote of confidence and bragged that all MPs had the democratic right to express themselves. It’s that freedom of expression he desperately seeks to throttle now.

