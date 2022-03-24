STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Endgame for Imran in Pakistan’s power establishment

A week is a long time in politics. In just a few days from now, the cricketer-turned-prime minister of Pakistan could be walking back to the pavilion if dilatory tactics fail to buy him time.

Published: 24th March 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

A week is a long time in politics. In just a few days from now, the cricketer-turned-prime minister of Pakistan could be walking back to the pavilion if dilatory tactics fail to buy him time. For the powerful Miltablishment in the country, PM Imran Khan appears to be past his use-by date. Widely known as the Army’s poodle ever since he was swept into power, Imran seemed to have grown some claws of late and had to be cancelled.

One of the early indicators of his ruptured relationship came in his showdown over replacing the ISI chief. The Army has now thrown him to the wolves by going neutral on a no-confidence motion against his regime. His chances of surviving it are remote since a bunch of his party’s members of Parliament, who have enough numbers to topple the government, have revolted.

As if on cue, the head of a body that was tasked to ferret out evidence of corruption against Imran’s biggest foe Nawaz Sharif has just issued a public apology, saying he couldn’t find even an iota of dirt against the exiled leader. So, Nawaz’s considerable stash abroad is kosher, never mind the Panama Papers expose. And the buzz on Sharif’s brother Shehbaz becoming the new head of a national government comprising all parties minus one (read Imran’s) till general elections are due in 2023 is getting strong. 

Anyway, Imran’s dodgy legacy includes dragging his country deeper into a debt trap and becoming a lenders’ pride by accepting all conditionalities, which sent the cost of even essentials like food and fuel spiralling. Also, the Damocles sword of disqualification by the election commission hangs over his party in a foreign funding case. His line on the Taliban in Afghanistan, too, is being seen as timid in Pakistan. And the chances of India ever improving ties with Pakistan are next to nil till he remains in office because of his sloppy diplomacy and personalised attacks. A change of guard would suit Indian interests and give peace a fresh chance.

Last year, when the political weather was balmy, Imran had sought a vote of confidence and bragged that all MPs had the democratic right to express themselves. It’s that freedom of expression he desperately seeks to throttle now.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp