STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Fewer Bharat bandhs if government is more flexible

While transport and high street life has hardly been affected, there has been heavy absenteeism in banks, leading to disruption of financial services.

Published: 30th March 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

A post office in Vijayawada wears a deserted look as employees join the 2-day Bharat Bandh on Monday | Prasant Madugula

There has been partial disruption in pockets all over the country with a call for ‘Bharat Bandh’ by opposition parties and trade unions protesting against the government’s ‘anti-people’ policies. Increasing prices, particularly the multiple hikes in fuel rates, privatisation of state-owned banks and other PSUs, and more benefits for unorganised labour are some of the areas being highlighted by the protestors. Organised employees in urban centres are also miffed at the rollback of interest rates for the Employees Provident Fund in January this year. The new interest rates for 2021–22—at 8.1%—is the lowest since 1977–78. While transport and high street life has hardly been affected, there has been heavy absenteeism in banks, leading to disruption of financial services.

Some opposition parties in power have adopted an opportunistic attitude to the ‘bandh’ call. Protests are okay when the target is the Centre, but not okay if it affects the state. For instance, in West Bengal, the Bandh call had little effect after the Mamta Banerjee-led TMC kept offices open and issued an order that casual or sick leave would be treated as “dies non” (not counted) and “no salary will be admissible”.

After the farmers’ agitation and the five-state election, this is the first mass bandh. It seemed after the convincing BJP win in the by-polls, anti-government protests would be low key. However, the discontent still seems to be simmering under the radar. There has also been some debate on the ethics and efficacy of such paralysing protests. The Kerala High Court has held that the participation of government employees in the bandh would be illegal.

A section of liberal opinion supports the view that satyagraha and protest should be limited to ‘constitutional’ means and that disruption of public transport and forced closures creates a “grammar of anarchy”, as warned by B R Ambedkar. On the other hand, it was only after more than a year of street protests and disruption that the farmers’ agitation was taken seriously and the laws rolled back. If the government remains inflexible, such Bharat Bandhs will continue irrespective of the finer issues of ethics. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Bandh opposition parties privatisation fuel rates unorganised labour
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp