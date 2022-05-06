STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

It’s appraisal time for Pinarayi Vijayan government

Last May, the people of Kerala gave a historic mandate for the Left Front led by Pinarayi Vijayan to continue in office for the second consecutive term.

Published: 06th May 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)

Last May, the people of Kerala gave a historic mandate for the Left Front led by Pinarayi Vijayan to continue in office for the second consecutive term. It was considered a mandate for the CM’s leadership and the development agenda that the CPM-led front projected during its poll campaign. Now, it’s appraisal time. The fact is the last one year has been more about misses than hits. The initial months saw the government struggling with the third Covid wave.

With skeletons of a death toll cover-up tumbling out of its cupboard, questions were raised about the much-celebrated Kerala model. The signature projects of the first Pinarayi government, including the 610 km waterways project, Vizhinjam Seaport and K-FON, have all stretched beyond the deadlines. While the second phase of the waterways project was supposed to be ready this year, the Cabinet in February sanctioned Rs 6,500 crore and extended the deadline by three years.

The ambitious K-FON project to provide high-speed internet at affordable cost hasn’t even reached the halfway mark. Optical fibre was laid for only 13,958 km of the proposed 26,410 km network while only 7,159 of the planned 30,000 end-office connections went live as of March 30. The commissioning of the Vizhinjam seaport’s first phase will take another two to three years. The national highway development that had been a priority project for the government has only reached the tendering phase.

Even as its big-ticket projects are limping, the government has shifted its focus to the Silverline semi high-speed rail project. The controversy, protests and debates surrounding it are keeping the government machinery busy these days. With nothing much to show as its one-year achievement, the government has repackaged many ongoing projects like road repair and school building maintenance works and presented them as new projects for a 100-day programme to celebrate the first anniversary.

The government must walk the development talk. It has another four years to go, but no time to lose if it intends to keep the promises it made to the voters in the summer of 2021. What must be said is that while the LDF government’s first term stood out for having a Cabinet of performing ministers, what the second term lacks is exactly that.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala CPM Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp