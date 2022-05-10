STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Arresting Covid comeback in Odisha

The jump in cases comes when the weekly positivity rate is nearly 0.82% nationwide and the focus is back on Covid-appropriate behaviour in some northern states.

Published: 10th May 2022 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)

A Covid cluster has raised apprehension of a fresh transmission in Odisha even as the possibility of a fourth wave amidst rising cases in the country remains a matter of concern. In the last 24 hours, two schools in Rayagada district reported 64 positive cases, taking the daily number to a two-month high. For about a month, Covid cases in the state had remained in the sub-20 level but the sudden spurt—that too in educational institutions—has the administration in a tizzy. It is so far unclear how students in such a high number contracted the virus and we do not know the strain they carry. Currently, almost all Covid curbs are off to facilitate normal life and livelihood in the state. The total active cases stand at 161 whereas the cumulative confirmed number is a little over 12.88 lakh in Odisha. The jump in cases comes when the weekly positivity rate is nearly 0.82% nationwide and the focus is back on Covid-appropriate behaviour in some northern states.

As per a mathematical model by IIT Kanpur, the fourth wave of Covid, possibly riding on a new variant, is likely to hit India in June-July and peak by the month of August. Last week, the XE variant, which combines the BA.1 and BA.2 strains of Omicron, was confirmed in the country by the Indian SARS-CoV2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) which, though, said very few cases of the recombinant variant has been found in the nation yet. Besides, it has not been associated with increased severity of cases or hospitalisation. For Odisha, this could be a chance to increase its surveillance and enforcement. Though all new cases have been sent for genome sequencing, the possibility of fresh transmission cannot be ruled out as educational institutions are operating at full capacity, which is where the bulk of the new infections have surfaced. Since Odisha has a history of recording its Covid peak two months after Delhi and Maharashtra, it would be prudent on part of the government to tighten the testing and monitoring measures besides imposition of mandatory masking norms in crowded places as well as enforcing them, which is currently not taking place. This could help arrest the trend and assuage any fears. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp