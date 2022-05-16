STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Avoiding paranoia over stock market

Stock markets are not the perfect reflection of the economy, not always. They have their own universe, rules and barometers.

Published: 16th May 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

stock market; stock exchange; BSE

For representational purposes

Stock markets are not the perfect reflection of the economy, not always. They have their own universe, rules and barometers. Markets seem to either see the light at the end of the tunnel too early or gauge the coming storms too late. They have a tunnel vision—with the focus on a limited universe of listed companies—and behave accordingly. They may not always conform to our sensibilities, and can cause hope and despair in unexpected times.

Despite the second Covid wave (between March and June 2021) leaving behind death and devastation, stock markets were raging like an unbridled bull in the hope of an unabated recovery of the Indian economy. In no time, the markets had forgotten the despair of the second wave, and the Sensex had moved up 25% within six months. And now that stock markets have fallen by 13–15% in the past six months, you get to hear the noises of regret and warnings. But at least now, the markets acknowledge the risks to the Indian as well as the global economy.

To make money in the market, one may have to first accept the fact that they may go wrong in their assessments before they make course corrections, and then ride through these uncertainties, surprises and quirkiness. Retail investors can spare themselves of unpleasant surprises by being a little passive in their attitude in the markets. They need not have to be on their toes and react to every market signal, every commentary and every piece of advice. Leave that alacrity to traders and fund managers.

Not being paranoid could be the key to making money in stock markets—unless one has taken a plunge into the multiverse of futures and options trades. Of course, the economy faces uncertainties in the near future from an array of factors—local and global—and we may see a slow and painful recovery in the stock markets. But we as a country have no options but to choose the path of growth, peace and prosperity over communal politics and tensions. Markets will reap the benefits as and when it happens.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stock Market
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp