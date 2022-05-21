STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In Udaipur, Congress ignores elephant in the room

The top leaders of the Congress gathered in the city of lakes and had wide-ranging discussions on issues relating to politics, governance and challenges facing the party.

Congress Flags

Congress Flags

The Nav Sankalp Shivir of the Congress at Udaipur saw the party resolving to bring in sweeping changes in its organisational structure, besides adopting a slew of proposals aimed at reconnecting with the masses. There were committees set up to look at key areas, including economy, agriculture, social justice and the security situation. The party’s disappointment with the government on these counts was highlighted; suggestions were made on how to revive the economy and help the farming community and weaker sections. 

The top leaders of the Congress gathered in the city of lakes and had wide-ranging discussions on issues relating to politics, governance and challenges facing the party. They, however, conveniently ignored the elephant in the room. There was no discussion on accountability of the Gandhi family and the coterie surrounding them. There was also no talk of the mass desertion of promising young leaders and the party’s stunning electoral reverses. Under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, the Congress strength in Lok Sabha was reduced to its lowest since Independence. And in Uttar Pradesh, the largest state in the country by far, the party managed to win a paltry 2% of the vote under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the recent Assembly elections. Almost all young leaders who had worked closely with the Gandhis in top party positions have lost confidence in them and moved to greener pastures. Among them are second-generation Congress leaders such as Jyotiraditya Scindia, R P N Singh, Jitin Prasada and Sushmita Dev. The importance these leaders enjoyed in the party was second only to the Gandhis. But they realised that there was no hope of the Congress returning to power under the leadership of the family. No one in the party raised these issues at the Udaipur Chintan Shivir. 

All the noble intentions of the Congress and the promises it has made to the people of the country in its Udaipur Declaration would translate into action only if the party comes to power. Not many in the Congress believe that the Gandhi family is capable of defeating PM Modi. Udaipur was a missed opportunity to take up this big issue.

