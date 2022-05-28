Big political churn in Uttar Pradesh

India’s most populous state is witnessing fast-paced political developments that may alter equations before the next Lok Sabha polls in 2024. The rainbow coalition put together by SP president Akhilesh Yadav is falling apart. Ally O P Rajbhar of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party has criticised Akhilesh, saying the young leader cannot work hard as he loves the AC air. The SP’s biggest Muslim face, Azam Khan, has avoided meeting Akhilesh after his release from jail. The Jats of western Uttar Pradesh too feel that their tie-up with Dalits works better on ground than that with the Yadavs. There are voices of opposition against Akhilesh rising from all around after the defeat in the Assembly polls.

Sensing trouble in Akhilesh’s camp, BSP president Mayawati fired a salvo that took all by surprise: She criticised the prolonged incarceration of Azam Khan. Her statement is seen as an attempt to widen the difference between Akhilesh and Khan. A founding member of the SP, Khan has been upset with Akhilesh for not helping him with legal aid to get him out of jail and the two leaders have not been on talking terms. Mayawati, whose party was routed in the recent Assembly elections and won only one out of 403 seats, is keen to win back the support of the Muslim community, which had sided completely with the SP in the last poll. All eyes are focused on Khan’s next move.

Akhilesh on his part has made a swift and surprising move to close flanks. He has given a Rajya Sabha seat to young Jat leader Jayant Chaudhary; the idea seems to be to stop him from jumping ship. Akhilesh also has to prevent his uncle Shivpal Yadav from poaching his flock as the latter harbours a grudge against the SP chief and is looking for the right opportunity to strike. The lineup for 2024 may look much different from 2022.