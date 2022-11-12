Home Opinions Editorials

Republicans win but Trump faces a strong rival

The results have turned DeSantis into a formidable contender for the Republican nomination.

Trump urged to delay 2024

Former President Donald Trump takes the stage to speak at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022, in Florida. (Photo | AP)

The failure of the Republicans to whip up the expected red wave in the United States midterm elections has dealt a big blow to former president Donald Trump’s candidature for the presidency in 2024. The Republicans were expected to sweep the elections, following which Trump was to announce his decision to run for the top office. However, the outcome appears to have turned the tables on him, especially with his party rival, Ron DeSantis, registering an emphatic victory in Florida.

The results have turned DeSantis into a formidable contender for the Republican nomination. His supporters chanted “Two more years!” at his victory celebrations, indicating the Republican mood. Trump’s dominance over his party has considerably weakened as his most vocal supporters who used to toe his line on election fraud have lost in the midterms. As results continue to pour in and the winner is yet to be decided, Trump appears diminished. He has warned an ascendant DeSantis against running for the top job. Trump has threatened to reveal unflattering information against his rival if he throws his hat in the ring.

The Democrats, too, have suffered a setback. They may lose control of the Senate, while a Republican majority in the House is beyond doubt. This is bad news for the Biden administration though the midterms threw up the best results for an incumbent president since 2002. Biden has claimed victory as his party held ground despite his low ratings and high inflation. But losing control of the House and Senate may cripple the Biden administration. So far as India is concerned, Biden has been trying to get his nominee Eric Garcetti cleared as his envoy to India for nearly a year. A further loss of support in the Senate and the House will stifle him. His advancing age and the growing international challenges combine with domestic troubles to make his party leaders look for an alternative for 2024.

Biden is keen on a second term, but his lacklustre performance has failed to enthuse the Democrats. His failure to rein in Putin, the increasing threat of China in the Indo-Pacific, and the refusal by old ally Saudi Arabia to toe the US line on oil production and pricing are issues that weigh heavily against Biden. The results may seem cheerful under the circumstances, but they may not be enough to win him another nomination.

