Home Opinions Editorials

Odisha’s health infrastructure needs review

For the record, a nine-month pregnant Martha Sabar approached a primary health centre with chest and abdominal pain complaints on March 18, 2015.

Published: 15th November 2022 12:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 12:14 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court. (File Photo)

Orissa High Court. (File Photo)

The Orissa High Court’s observations in the Martha Sabar death compensation case must send the Odisha government into a soul-searching. What happened with the tribal woman from Gajapati district seven years ago shook the HC bench comprising Chief Justice Dr S Muralidhar and Justice M S Raman. It was amply evident in the verdict: “It shocks the judicial conscience that a poor tribal woman had been carrying a dead foetus for a week before her death with not one person in the healthcare system being able to provide her the needed care and treatment and which neglect resulted in her inevitable death.”

For the record, a nine-month pregnant Martha Sabar approached a primary health centre with chest and abdominal pain complaints on March 18, 2015. With the medical officer and ANM absent, she went home without any basic treatment or prescription. The woman who had previously lost her first child during an institutional delivery returned to the district headquarters hospitals six days later with complications relating to non-movement of the foetus. As the report of the enquiry committee appointed by the HC suggests, a gasping Martha was not provided even oxygen support, let alone any intensive care.

On March 25, 2015, she delivered a dead child without a doctor in the labour room. Hours later, the tribal woman perished. Martha Sabar and her family members’ heartrending ordeal must not recur in a state where the maternal mortality rate (MMR) continues to be a bane. The sample registration system data puts MMR in Odisha at 136 per one lakh live births for 2017–19. Though the state has shown improvement, it lags behind Bihar, Punjab, UP and Rajasthan in terms of performance. Poor rural healthcare infrastructure, gaping holes in medical and paramedic staff positioning, and access to diagnostics remain major challenges despite many schemes and a surge in the state’s health budget. The Rural Health Statistics 2021 reveals that doctor vacancies in PHCs stand close to 31%. As the HC noted in the Martha Sabar case: “There has been a clear violation of the fundamental right to health of the deceased, which constitutes an integral part of the right to life guaranteed in Article 21 of the Constitution of India.” While the HC has laid down a clear action plan for the state to follow, such systemic deficits must be addressed immediately.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp