Kerala should not go the ‘Punjab way’

It was a strange coincidence that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested the managing director of a Kerala-based fruit import company in connection with the seizure of synthetic drugs worth Rs 1,476 crore in Mumbai two days before the state government launched a one-month-long “No-to-Drugs” campaign. The state has been facing a worrying upswing in narcotics cases of late. Hardly a day passes without news of drug seizures. If the number of drug-related cases in 2020 was 4,650, the figure stood at 5,334 in 2021. This year, it is 16,986, more than a three-fold rise over the past couple of years.

And 18,743 people have been arrested. Kerala was ranked fourth, behind Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Arunachal Pradesh, in terms of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act crime rate (16 per lakh population in 2021). The national average is 5.7. Also, Kochi was among the top five cities in terms of drug use. The most alarming part, however, is the increasing number of youngsters—both genders—falling into the narcotic cesspool. As many as 213 students between 18 and 25 were booked in NDPS cases last year. This year, within the first five months, 456 students were arrested. Though there could be some truth in the police claim that the increased enforcement activities are behind the massive uptick in NDPS cases, it is an open secret that the state’s colleges and schools are increasingly getting trapped in the narcotic web.

In this context, the Kerala government decided to do something about the drug trafficking happening right under its nose. The chief minister conceded in the state assembly that the use of substances like synthetic drugs is “a major threat”, and abuse is prevalent among men and women. As part of the campaign, the government has prepared a data bank of those involved in drug cases. Special committees have also been formed at the state, district, panchayat, ward and school levels as part of the awareness drive. Inaugurating the drive, the CM said that the state has to win the battle against drugs at any cost. “We have to win this battle anyway. Many would consider it impossible. But, we will make it happen,’’ he said.

Though a much delayed one, the government’s anti-drug campaign should be supported by all, cutting across political boundaries. The government, on its part, should mean what it proclaims and must act diligently to end the menace. Otherwise, it will not be long before one finds Kerala going the Punjab way. And that should be avoided at all costs.

