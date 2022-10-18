Home Opinions Editorials

With no contract job rule, wrong has been righted

In 2013–14, the BJD administration introduced the contractual appointment system under which it recruited educated youth working with basic grade pay without promotional benefits.

Published: 18th October 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

On Saturday last, a day before he turned 76, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik addressed the people of the state and announced the abolition of contractual appointments by his government for all times to come, a decision he described as ‘historic’. He harked back to when he took over the reins in 2000—in the aftermath of the 1999 Super Cyclone that left Odisha in the midst of an unspeakable tragedy. New at the helm, Naveen was left to deal with an unprecedented humanitarian crisis as well as an economic gloom of gigantic proportions. Its hands tied, the government stopped recruitment to manage the financial mess it had inherited from years of Congress rule. 

In 2013–14, the BJD administration introduced the contractual appointment system under which it recruited educated youth working with basic grade pay without promotional benefits. In subsequent years, the Pay Commission recommendations did not bring any good news to these thousands of employees who, on their part, came through the graded appointment process of various staff selection panels in the state. Its social fallouts were palpable too.

These employees failed to secure loans from banks, while many complained they faced rejection in marriage proposals simply because of the ‘contractual’ tag that came with their jobs. The move is expected to cost the Odisha exchequer at least Rs 1,300 crore per annum, which is roughly 0.65% of the state’s budget. More importantly, the government will be under pressure from other such groups in the coming days. Thousands of teachers, health workers and other ad hoc employees will see hope in the announcement. With a large bouquet of development schemes, the BJD government will have to strike a final fiscal balance. However, it appears prepared well in advance as it had created a `10,000 crore Budget Stabilisation Fund to deal with unexpected revenue shortfalls triggered by external factors. This will leave the schematic commitments untouched. 

The government’s humongous decision is expected to bring in electoral gains in the ensuing polls, which is why the Opposition is busy finding loopholes in the massive announcement. But the fact remains that in a single stroke, Naveen has changed the lives of over 57,000 employees by righting a wrong that they did not deserve to grapple with for so many years. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik 1999 Super Cyclone
India Matters
VK Sasikala (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Jayalalithaa’s death: Arumughaswamy Commission finds Sasikala, Ex-Minister, Ex-Health Secretary guilty
Rescue work underway after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Seven Kedarnath temple pilgrims feared dead in Uttarakhand helicopter crash
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny appointed new BCCI president, to replace Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp