Home Opinions Editorials

Supreme Court paves way to revisit POCSO act

Second, the SC has said that marital rape is to be seen as rape for the purposes of the MTP Act, even as the exception to marital rape under Section 375 of the IPC is being considered by another bench

Published: 22nd October 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, child abuse

Image used for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

In a historical judgment with potentially far-reaching consequences, the Supreme Court recently made it clear that all women—married or unmarried—are entitled to safe abortions under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act. First, the judgment acknowledges that persons who do not identify as cis-gender women also require and seek abortion services.

Although it uses the word ‘woman’ to include persons who may be transgender or have any other gender identity, the judgment at least records the spectrum of gender experiences and the needs that diverse groups of people have. Second, the SC has said that marital rape is to be seen as rape for the purposes of the MTP Act, even as the exception to marital rape under Section 375 of the IPC is being considered by another bench.

Third, the court points out that regardless of minors being unable to consent to sexual activity as per the POCSO Act, minors are indeed having consensual sex and the Act’s clause that makes it mandatory for authorities to report said sexual activity to police should not become a barrier for a child to access safe abortion services. To this end, the court says POCSO and the MTP Act should be read harmoniously, and healthcare providers, with the consent of the child and guardian, need not report the matter and may be protected from prosecution.

This last intervention comes in the 10th year of the POCSO Act. The law has many progressive features, including that it is gender-neutral. However, in practice, it has too often come to be used against minors or youngsters close in age having consensual sex. Activists have called for a more nuanced treatment of such relationships, and the verdict surely lays the groundwork towards amending it following suitable discussion.

Similarly, while well-intentioned and necessary when children are assaulted by their guardians and families, the mandatory reporting clause does act as a barrier to accessing vital healthcare, as acknowledged by the SC. This must be revisited in a nuanced way—children must be protected, but the very means of protection must not cause harm by denial of healthcare services.

Finally, its impact will be limited as historic as the SC judgement may be unless its strictures trickle down to service providers. The judgment must be included in training material for doctors, healthcare providers and all other stakeholders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court POCSO Act MTP
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp