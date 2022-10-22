Home Opinions Editorials

TRAI concern over power dilution in reforms draft

The proposed Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022 was to bring a step change in the sector, but the first draft evoked a sense of unease.

Published: 22nd October 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Telcos, telecommunications

Image used for representational purposes only

The proposed Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022 was to bring a step change in the sector, but the first draft evoked a sense of unease. Telecom is the most regulated industry, and its laws are as old as the hills dating back to 1885. Reforming the sector is a challenge. The draft bill rightly attempts to replace all the three existing legislations, namely, Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, the Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1950.

However, it inadvertently seems to have given overriding powers to the Department of Telecommunications, weakening the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) instead of giving it more teeth. Besides, concerns were also raised over licences and services, prompting Union Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to step in and reaffirm the government’s intent favouring only a light-touch regulation.

The draft bill draws extensively from unified telecom legislations like the UK, Australia and Singapore and jurisdictions like Japan and the US, which have somewhat sporadic laws. Still, in the process, it created complications in some crucial aspects. For one, over-the-top services (OTT) providers are left baffled as a licensing regime will apply even to software platforms operating using internet bandwidth, ranging from calling and messaging applications to software updates.

According to law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, several SMEs provide OTT services that operate using networks provided by licensed entities. There’s little benefit in creating an overlapping licensing regime. The cost of compliance may well make these businesses unviable. While some form of regulation is acceptable, licensing for software and platforms is unusual, and no country has such a system. The proposal needs an essential relook.

The stated intent of liberalising the sector and reducing procedural delays is commendable. Policy watchers, however, are not specifically enthused about the proposed ‘right of way’ for networks and infrastructure, given the wide-ranging delays, penalties and litigation with local public works departments and municipalities. The bill needs to put more meat on the bones.

That said, deferrals and exemptions for distressed entities or insolvency or inability to honour license payments for extraordinary reasons provide relief and could encourage telcos to invest. In sum, the bill is a timely intervention but needs improvisation to reduce the administrative and compliance burden of all stakeholders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Telecommunication Bill Telecom sector TRAI
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp