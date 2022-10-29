Home Opinions Editorials

Bypolls to test BJP’s growth plan sans allies

The assembly by-elections in seven seats across six states will test the Bharatiya Janata Party’s strategy of growing in the states at the cost of its allies.

Published: 29th October 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

The assembly by-elections in seven seats across six states will test the Bharatiya Janata Party’s strategy of growing in the states at the cost of its allies. The party ruling at the Centre and in the largest number of states has been on a growth trajectory in the last four decades. Starting from two members in the Lok Sabha in the early Eighties, it has reached a comfortable majority with over 300 in the current Lok Sabha. 

The first BJP government at the Centre had nearly two dozen allies. Most of them were regional parties that had grown on the strength of opposing the Congress party. As the BJP sought to present itself as a national alternative to the Congress, it found common ground with the parties opposing the Congress in these states. Eventually, the BJP came into conflict with its regional allies. 

Tussles started over seat-sharing, and the regional parties soon realised that the BJP was growing in their states at their cost. As a result, all big regional parties that had initially helped the BJP come to power at the Centre have parted ways with it. Among these are the Telugu Desam Party, Akali Dal, Shiv Sena, Biju Janata Dal, Janata Dal (United), etc. The wheel has now come full circle in the current assembly by-elections. The BJP is now facing its former allies. In Bihar, it is pitted against its oldest socialist ally and Nitish Kumar’s new friend—the Rashtriya Janata Dal—in Gopalganj and Mokama constituencies.

The Gopalganj by-election is taking place due to the death of BJP’s sitting MLA. But with Nitish switching sides, the BJP is finding the going getting tough. In Odisha, the party is taking on its former ally, the Biju Janata Dal. In Maharashtra, it has decided to give a walkover to its oldest ally, the Shiv Sena. In Telangana, the Telugu Desam Party has withdrawn its candidate reportedly after talks with its old friend, the BJP. The TDP once held sway in the united Andhra Pradesh. But it has been pushed to the margins by two new regional outfits—the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in Telangana. 

Despite its inability to challenge the two new parties, the TDP has kept away from the BJP. The bypoll results will indicate whether or not the BJP should continue its policy of pushing out allies and going it alone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp