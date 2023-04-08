Finding meeting ground imperative after wasted budget session

The Budget session of Parliament ended on Thursday--- among the shortest and least productive sessions since the first Indian election after Independence. The annual Budget, the most important business in Parliament that concerns every segment of the economy and every Indian citizen, was passed without discussion. Normally, the government’s Budget proposals are debated, discussed and altered if a consensus is reached. But there was nothing normal about this Budget session.

The hostility witnessed between the ruling and the opposition parties was unprecedented. There were always differences between the two sides, even bitterness on occasion. There were boycotts and disruptions. But accommodations were always made. Not this time, though.

The opposition was unrelenting in its demand for a discussion on the issues of Adani-Hindenburg and the alleged misuse of central agencies to target opposition leaders.

The opposition also insisted on setting up a joint parliamentary committee on the Adani issue. The government firmly refused to give in to the opposition’s demands. It was in no mood for a JPC, either.

It went on the offensive, demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi for allegedly seeking foreign help to check the erosion of democracy in India. Rahul denied making any such statement and sought an opportunity to clarify his position in the House.

But that did not stop a BJP Member of Parliament from writing to the Speaker seeking Rahul’s expulsion from the Lok Sabha. Both sides dug in their feet after Rahul’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha following a court order. House business suffered as the opposition went into overdrive.

The session witnessed unusual scenes of the treasury side also stalling the proceedings over the demand for Rahul’s apology. The two sides need to soften their stands in the people’s interest. They are equally responsible for the smooth functioning of Parliament. The government should take the initiative and call the opposition for a dialogue.

The opposition, too, may like to find ways in which Parliament can function smoothly and debate important issues of public interest. The loopholes in the Indian financial system pointed out by the Hindenburg report are critical. Still, there are other equally important issues that Parliament needs to discuss. Both must return to the table in the interest of the nation.

