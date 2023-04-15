Home Opinions Editorials

Opposition unity depends on Congress ability to give and take

A key issue in both meetings was the reluctance of regional opposition parties to join hands with the Congress.

Published: 15th April 2023 12:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 12:30 AM   |  A+A-

Nitish, Tejashwi meet Kharge in Delhi; Rahul also present

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and JD (U) President Rajiv Ranjan Singh. (Photo | PTI)

The presence of two Opposition stalwarts, Bihar CM and JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, has re-centred the focus on unity talks among non-BJP parties for 2024. By calling on Rahul Gandhi, the two leaders appear to have indicated the one issue that needs resolving first: That the Congress appears to be the elephant in the room for opposition unity. Nitish Kumar arrived in Delhi earlier
this week to initiate the process of bringing the opposition parties together. He met RJD leader Lalu Yadav, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi of the Congress, AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal and Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja.Immediately after Nitish’s visit, Pawar landed in Delhi to hold talks with the Congress leadership.

A key issue in both meetings was the reluctance of regional opposition parties to join hands with the Congress. While Pawar advised Rahul to go slow on his attacks on Savarkar as it threatened the alliance’s continuance in Maharashtra, Nitish said that he would take the lead to engage with the opposition parties that are not comfortable in the company of the Congress. Among them are two sets of parties. K Chandrashekar Rao’s BRS, Mamata Banerjee’s TMC, and Kejriwal’s AAP are on one side. This group is in favour of forming an opposition front without the Congress. Then there are parties like BJD and YSRCP, which prefer contesting the election on their own, equidistant from the Congress and the BJP. Nitish has assured the Congress that he will engage with both sets of parties and try to ensure their support for a non-BJP front post-Lok Sabha polls. His assurance comes even as most regional parties are wary of uniting under the Congress leadership.

Sitaram Yechury tried to diffuse the leadership issue by seeking to freeze it till after the elections, reminding the parties that the National Front in 1996 and the United Progressive Alliance in 2004, which came to power, were formed after the elections. He also suggested that the alliance among opposition parties should be state-specific rather than national-level seat sharing. The initiatives by Nitish Kumar, Sharad Pawar and Sitaram Yechury indicate the Congress party’s limited appeal among opposition parties not allied with it. The progress of unity talks depends as much on convincing the wary regional parties as on how the Congress adapts to group play.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Opposition unity Congress
India Matters
Security personnel before a flag march in Odisha's Sambalpur.(Photo | ANI Twitter)
Hanuman Jayanti violence: Curfew imposed in six police station areas of Odisha’s Sambalpur
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India adds 10,753 fresh cases, active infections at 53,720
Rescue operations underway after a bus fell into a ditch in Raigad's Khopoli area. (Photo | ANI)
12 dead, 27 injured after bus falls into gorge on old Mumbai-Pune highway
Chief Justice of India, (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Chandrachud bats for mediation as dispute resolution mechanism for individuals, govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp