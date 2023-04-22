Home Opinions Editorials

Right strategy can turn young population into growth engine

However, the main attraction for global manufacturers is India’s large segment of the skilled but cheap workforce.

Published: 22nd April 2023 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 01:26 AM   |  A+A-

Population

People crowd a market area outside a train station in Mumbai. (File | AP)

United Nations data shows India is the world’s most populous country. India’s population grew by 1.56% to reach 142.86 crore, overtaking China which is at 142.57 crore. It is now imperative for India to conduct the decennial census to define the socio-economic composition of its population to devise strategies for converting the demographic challenge into an opportunity. India is a nation of young people, with 68% aged between 15 and 64, the ‘working population’. China’s ageing workforce and the West’s quest for a China-plus-one solution for its production requirements present India with an opportunity to attract industry and become a global manufacturing hub. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already put India on this path with a massive hike in capital expenditure at around 20% of the GDP, the highest in almost a decade. India’s infra-push with modern airports, seaports, world-class roads, high-speed internet, and stable and transparent banking and regulatory systems has caught the world’s attention.

However, the main attraction for global manufacturers is India’s large segment of the skilled but cheap workforce. They must undergo professional training and re-skilling to compete domestically and globally. Internally, the Union government has taken some exemplary steps, such as creating micro-entrepreneurs through schemes like the Mudra loans. These initiatives help create thousands of startups, which in turn create jobs. But since the Indian corporate sector is still wary of making big investments, jobs the government creates and startups alone may not be enough to meet the growing demands of a swelling population. Therefore, the second challenge is to attract global manufacturers. For this, colleges must produce employable graduates, and the government must revive and expand the ITI network for vocational training.

Russian companies are already arriving in droves. A Japanese industrial township already exists on the outskirts of the National Capital Region. India is the fastest-growing large economy and a big market too. Companies around the globe are looking to set up their manufacturing facilities close to such markets. India offers them that incentive to set up shop here. With the right moves, the next decade could see India becoming a major manufacturing hub, with its large population becoming its strength.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Population India
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp