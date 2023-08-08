Home Opinions Editorials

Pakistan’s nod to World Cup in India a big relief

The romance and excitement of an India versus Pakistan cricket match never fade. No matter the setting, the anticipation is pulsating when men in blue and green gather for a game of cricket.

Published: 08th August 2023 12:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 12:40 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)

The romance and excitement of an India versus Pakistan cricket match never fade. No matter the setting, the anticipation is pulsating when men in blue and green gather for a game of cricket. Unsurprisingly, the governments of both countries are cautious when discussing cricket. The sport, after all, generates ridiculous passion among fans. Days after one of the most romantic figures of the India-Pakistan rivalry, cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, was arrested again, the Pakistan government’s nod to its team for the ODI World Cup comes as a welcome relief, ending all kinds of speculations. Such is the sensitivity that instead of Pakistan’s cricket board (PCB), its external affairs ministry made the announcement. The ministry said it is sending the team because “Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics.” But in cricket, politics and sports do go hand in hand.

Signs were ominous when India refused to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup. The PCB reluctantly proposed a hybrid model that allowed India to play their matches in Sri Lanka, including the final. Pakistan’s statement referred to this refusal and said they took a “constructive and responsible approach”. They also raised concerns about security for their team and requested the ICC and the Indian authorities to ensure their “safety and security”. Even India is taking this seriously. The schedule of at least three games involving Pakistan is yet to be finalised because they coincide with two major Hindu festivals in the country.

Things looked up when Pakistan allowed its football team to visit India for the SAF Cup last month, and now the hockey team for the Asia Cup. Though signs are positive, diplomatic ties must improve for sports to flourish. There have been no bilateral series since the 2012–13 season (hosted by India), but both countries have been playing ICC events and the Asia Cup abroad. India last played Pakistan during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. The Pakistan team last visited India in 2016 for the T20 World Cup.
This could lead to a revival of bilateral series, but even cricketing relations must improve. India can rethink their decision of not allowing Pakistan players in the IPL. Teams from England and Australia have already started visiting Pakistan. Indeed, sports and politics should not mix, but for India-Pakistan, when it comes to cricket, can politics be far behind?

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Pakisthan India versus Pakistan Cricket ODI World Cup
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp