Pakistan’s nod to World Cup in India a big relief

The romance and excitement of an India versus Pakistan cricket match never fade. No matter the setting, the anticipation is pulsating when men in blue and green gather for a game of cricket. Unsurprisingly, the governments of both countries are cautious when discussing cricket. The sport, after all, generates ridiculous passion among fans. Days after one of the most romantic figures of the India-Pakistan rivalry, cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, was arrested again, the Pakistan government’s nod to its team for the ODI World Cup comes as a welcome relief, ending all kinds of speculations. Such is the sensitivity that instead of Pakistan’s cricket board (PCB), its external affairs ministry made the announcement. The ministry said it is sending the team because “Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics.” But in cricket, politics and sports do go hand in hand.

Signs were ominous when India refused to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup. The PCB reluctantly proposed a hybrid model that allowed India to play their matches in Sri Lanka, including the final. Pakistan’s statement referred to this refusal and said they took a “constructive and responsible approach”. They also raised concerns about security for their team and requested the ICC and the Indian authorities to ensure their “safety and security”. Even India is taking this seriously. The schedule of at least three games involving Pakistan is yet to be finalised because they coincide with two major Hindu festivals in the country.

Things looked up when Pakistan allowed its football team to visit India for the SAF Cup last month, and now the hockey team for the Asia Cup. Though signs are positive, diplomatic ties must improve for sports to flourish. There have been no bilateral series since the 2012–13 season (hosted by India), but both countries have been playing ICC events and the Asia Cup abroad. India last played Pakistan during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. The Pakistan team last visited India in 2016 for the T20 World Cup.

This could lead to a revival of bilateral series, but even cricketing relations must improve. India can rethink their decision of not allowing Pakistan players in the IPL. Teams from England and Australia have already started visiting Pakistan. Indeed, sports and politics should not mix, but for India-Pakistan, when it comes to cricket, can politics be far behind?

The romance and excitement of an India versus Pakistan cricket match never fade. No matter the setting, the anticipation is pulsating when men in blue and green gather for a game of cricket. Unsurprisingly, the governments of both countries are cautious when discussing cricket. The sport, after all, generates ridiculous passion among fans. Days after one of the most romantic figures of the India-Pakistan rivalry, cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, was arrested again, the Pakistan government’s nod to its team for the ODI World Cup comes as a welcome relief, ending all kinds of speculations. Such is the sensitivity that instead of Pakistan’s cricket board (PCB), its external affairs ministry made the announcement. The ministry said it is sending the team because “Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics.” But in cricket, politics and sports do go hand in hand. Signs were ominous when India refused to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup. The PCB reluctantly proposed a hybrid model that allowed India to play their matches in Sri Lanka, including the final. Pakistan’s statement referred to this refusal and said they took a “constructive and responsible approach”. They also raised concerns about security for their team and requested the ICC and the Indian authorities to ensure their “safety and security”. Even India is taking this seriously. The schedule of at least three games involving Pakistan is yet to be finalised because they coincide with two major Hindu festivals in the country. Things looked up when Pakistan allowed its football team to visit India for the SAF Cup last month, and now the hockey team for the Asia Cup. Though signs are positive, diplomatic ties must improve for sports to flourish. There have been no bilateral series since the 2012–13 season (hosted by India), but both countries have been playing ICC events and the Asia Cup abroad. India last played Pakistan during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. The Pakistan team last visited India in 2016 for the T20 World Cup. This could lead to a revival of bilateral series, but even cricketing relations must improve. India can rethink their decision of not allowing Pakistan players in the IPL. Teams from England and Australia have already started visiting Pakistan. Indeed, sports and politics should not mix, but for India-Pakistan, when it comes to cricket, can politics be far behind?googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });