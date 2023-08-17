End ragging, don’t turn campuses into centres of violence and fear

The death of a student allegedly due to ragging at Jadavpur University in West Bengal has shocked many. Since then, stories have emerged of the entrenched culture of ragging in the varsity, considered among the finest in the country. Ragging, however, is a fairly benign term used to refer to the violence, harassment, humiliation and outright torture that may occur in the name of initiating new students into an institution. Perhaps these traditions started as a means to create social cohesion and strengthen group identity, but too often are exercises of the brute power of “seniors” over “juniors”. Also, the power exercised does not only revolve on the axis of seniority but also intersects with caste, gender, class, religion and location. This must not be glossed over. It also cannot be denied that there are enough individuals who thrive on such use and abuse of power over their fellow beings.

In the case of Jadavpur University, students have flagged several issues, including that mess committees run by seniors decide hostel berths for new students and that students who have long graduated occupy hostel rooms and influence affairs. The latter is hardly restricted to JU and has been noticed in several universities nationwide. What is the way forward, then? Anti-ragging policies and mechanisms exist. What is lacking is enforcement and the will to build trust among students that serious action can and will be taken. The few students who do come forward to report ragging are no doubt disheartened by milquetoast responses from administrations, which only swing into overdrive once a tragedy occurs. However, death is not the only tragedy. The trauma and humiliation of vicious ragging can and has scarred many a young person for life.

Aside from strengthening the enforcement of anti-ragging policies and clearing out outsiders and alumni from hostel rooms, varsities must also engage the student body to reduce the power differential between seniors and juniors without divesting the students of their autonomy and freedom. New traditions can be created, with some imagination, towards initiating fresh batches of students into college life in meaningful but respectful ways. Cultural, sports and other creative activities could be used to forge group bonding and cohesion without violence. It may take a few generations for the changes to take root, but the efforts must begin today.

The death of a student allegedly due to ragging at Jadavpur University in West Bengal has shocked many. Since then, stories have emerged of the entrenched culture of ragging in the varsity, considered among the finest in the country. Ragging, however, is a fairly benign term used to refer to the violence, harassment, humiliation and outright torture that may occur in the name of initiating new students into an institution. Perhaps these traditions started as a means to create social cohesion and strengthen group identity, but too often are exercises of the brute power of “seniors” over “juniors”. Also, the power exercised does not only revolve on the axis of seniority but also intersects with caste, gender, class, religion and location. This must not be glossed over. It also cannot be denied that there are enough individuals who thrive on such use and abuse of power over their fellow beings. In the case of Jadavpur University, students have flagged several issues, including that mess committees run by seniors decide hostel berths for new students and that students who have long graduated occupy hostel rooms and influence affairs. The latter is hardly restricted to JU and has been noticed in several universities nationwide. What is the way forward, then? Anti-ragging policies and mechanisms exist. What is lacking is enforcement and the will to build trust among students that serious action can and will be taken. The few students who do come forward to report ragging are no doubt disheartened by milquetoast responses from administrations, which only swing into overdrive once a tragedy occurs. However, death is not the only tragedy. The trauma and humiliation of vicious ragging can and has scarred many a young person for life. Aside from strengthening the enforcement of anti-ragging policies and clearing out outsiders and alumni from hostel rooms, varsities must also engage the student body to reduce the power differential between seniors and juniors without divesting the students of their autonomy and freedom. New traditions can be created, with some imagination, towards initiating fresh batches of students into college life in meaningful but respectful ways. Cultural, sports and other creative activities could be used to forge group bonding and cohesion without violence. It may take a few generations for the changes to take root, but the efforts must begin today.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });