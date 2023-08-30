Fight fake news, but no hurting press freedom

The Karnataka government’s declaration to set up a fact-checking unit to stop the spread of fake news has raised concern. The Editors Guild of India is apprehensive that the government will misuse it and impinge on press freedom. The Guild also sought clarity on the power and scope of the unit and who would govern it. The government plans to form a team to monitor social media platforms and detect fake news syndicates as part of a larger initiative to curb cybercrime.

A senior police officer will be in the unit, which would function under the home ministry, and there will be penalties for the guilty. The IT/BT department would frame the laws. IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge claimed that the unit would work independently without affecting the freedom of the fourth estate. Justifying the need for such a move, he said a flood of misinformation is being peddled online. He assured the Guild that the unit would be apolitical and unbiased.

While the government’s intention appears straightforward, there is a lurking doubt that such a setup can be misused to build a political narrative. The formation of such a unit is suspect in a democratic country, which should uphold the liberty of thought and speech. But considering the political atmosphere today, there seems to be a need for the fake news buster, and many people are taking their own initiatives. Independent fact-checkers are not encouraged by governments, which demand they strictly follow IT laws. However, a blind eye is turned to organisations affiliated with the ruling dispensation.

Both the BJP and Congress have active IT cells that are harnessing the vast reach of social media to influence voters. While the BJP is the master of this game, the Congress is fast catching up. Opinion battles are fought on Facebook and X, tarnishing reputations, spawning misinformation and creating mistrust and hatred. Now, political parties are attempting to take control of this wild beast called fake news. The Karnataka government also plans to take punitive action against fake news spreaders, stating that it will not tolerate such activities. Hopefully, the authorities will not target political rivals for selective punishment. Governments use discriminatory tactics with an agenda, and CM Siddaramaiah claims he wants to ensure that “fake news does not disrupt the health of our democracy”. Civil society can only hope that he stands by his intention.

