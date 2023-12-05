Climate justice is a must, but so is meeting green targets

On the day Narendra Modi chastised the Global North for hypocrisy at COP28, India’s national weather forecaster predicted a warmer winter ahead. This November has already been declared the warmest since 1901. It was a cold reminder of sorts for a country that has been made to bleed by extreme climatic events. So the prime minister’s call for action based on climate justice, equality and shared responsibility was spot on. He said: “A small section of mankind has exploited nature indiscriminately. But the whole of humanity is paying its price, especially the residents of the Global South. This thinking of ‘only my welfare’ will take the world towards darkness.” India’s historical share in global carbon emissions over a century and a half is about 3.21 percent. In contrast, the UK’s share in cumulative global emissions is 4.5 percent while the US accounts for over 29 percent.

There is little doubt that climate action must be a global effort, rather than developed nations adopting the position of high priests and leaving the developing countries to pay for their aspirations. After Russia’s war in Ukraine started, rich countries were quick to fall back on coal and oil-based energy despite commitments to the contrary. Another marker of their double standards is the $100-billion Green Climate Fund, which has failed to take off, as Modi pointed out in Dubai. Set up in 2009, it was to be funded by developed nations for helping developing nations move more towards renewable energy.

India’s requirements necessitate the use of coal-fired energy to meet its development demands. The country plans to invest over ₹80,000 crore over the next five years to increase coal production to meet the demands of the world’s largest population. But it needs to adopt caution at the same time. Climate change’s impact on the economically-weaker sections and on infrastructure will only grow sharply if corrective measures are not taken in time.

Adopting technology for reducing carbon emissions and doubling down on renewable energy commitments must take priority. Although India skipped the pledge by 110 nations to triple the global renewable energy installed capacity by 2030, it must not lose sight of its own target. India has taken a leadership position in the Global South and must ensure that it walks the talk—but without compromising on national interests.

