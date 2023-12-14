No need to panic on Covid, but stay alert

There is a sudden rise in the number of Covid cases reported in the country, and Kerala accounts for 90 per cent of the new cases. The state reported 479 cases in November and 825 in only the first week of December. The number of daily cases reported in the state has spiked too—from 12 to 150—in a month. The state has also reported three Covid-related deaths in the past 10 days and the health department has directed the victims’ families to follow safety protocols during funerals. The state health department said that the infections were caused by Omicron sub-variants, but the deaths were from complications caused by co-morbidities. That is no relief for a state that has the highest share of the elderly and those with co-morbidities. The high density of the population is another unique worry for the state.

As of now, Covid deaths are not being reported separately unless the person is tested. The health department had relaxed the norms after the last major Covid wave subsided. Kerala health minister Veena George, however, said that the state has not lowered its guard against the virus. According to her, directions have been given to hospitals to test symptomatic patients. The health authorities insisted that there was no need to panic as the marginal increase happened as a result of more tests conducted over the past two weeks following the initial increase in cases.

India has reported an overall Covid toll of 5,33,306 and a fatality rate of 1.19 per cent. The Union health ministry says the country has administered 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines, reflecting a vigorous vaccination drive. If one looks at the spread of infections and the intensity of symptoms, there is no need to panic as of now. But it also does not mean we should let our guard down. The government must keep up its vigil and ensure transparency in reporting cases. Spreading awareness that Covid is still around, albeit in a milder form, is also important. Citizens, on their part, must stay alert and maintain good hygiene practices, including wearing masks in crowded places. Coordinated efforts between the government and citizens can go a long way in tackling the new wave of infection. There is no need to be anxious, but alertness is the need of the hour.

