Erode bypoll becomes secondary as internal fights take over

Assembly byelections are more often than not seen as a referendum on the ruling party’s track record in government. The upcoming bypoll to the Erode East Assembly constituency is no different. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the DMK’s alliance partner Congress contested against the AIADMK’s ally, the Tamil Maanila Congress, and won by a difference of close to 9000 votes. The bypoll necessitated by the death of the Congress MLA Thirumagan Everaa should have been the perfect opportunity for the Opposition to put the ruling DMK on the mat. After a year and a half in government, a hike in power tariff, questions about law and order, misbehaviour of senior ministers and accusations of nepotism are just some of the issues raised against the DMK of late.

Unfortunately, the main opposition party, the AIADMK, has been distracted by a faction feud between two former CMs, Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam. While EPS has demonstrated the support of the party’s powerful general council, which elected him interim general secretary, OPS has challenged the outcome of that GC meet. Amid that legal stalemate, both factions announced candidates for the bypoll that might have resulted in the party’s symbol being frozen if the Supreme Court hadn’t told the general council, including OPS and three expelled members, to decide on the final candidate. This means it is EPS who will have the last word. However, the wrangle ate into valuable campaigning time, exasperated the party’s cadre, and enabled the DMK to get a march on the Opposition.

Yet, there are some key takeaways from the imbroglio for TN’s politics. First, EPS remains in a stronger position than OPS as far as the AIADMK is concerned. OPS’ legal battles have hardly endeared him to voters or party cadre. Second, the BJP, which spent a year taking advantage of the AIADMK’s turmoil in seeking to dominate headlines, revealed its unconfidence in facing a poll in TN on its own. The party dithered over picking a faction to back (finally saying it wanted both to come together, drawing the ire of the EPS side) and wouldn’t commit to fielding its candidate. For all its rhetoric, it needs the AIADMK’s support to face the parliamentary election next year, but by now, EPS seems in little mood to oblige. Meanwhile, the DMK, for the moment at least, appears to be sitting pretty.

