Home Opinions Editorials

Mega Air India deal shows it’s ready to take on global rivals

Aviation regulator DGCA slapped monetary penalties, besides suspending the pilot’s license for three months.

Published: 16th February 2023 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

In this representational image, people walk past Air India headquaters in Mumbai, India, Jan. 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)

The erstwhile national carrier Air India signed a historic pact to buy 540 aircraft, including 290 planes from the US-based Boeing and 250 more from France’s Airbus. But unlike regular corporate deals, this one packs a punch, including a diplomatic strong point strengthening economic partnership with leading G20 nations. Until now, we’ve seen our software stalwarts creating employment overseas, but not in manufacturing. Rather, we have been chasing those sacred billions ourselves seeking jobs for boys. The Air India deal stands out for creating the coveted manufacturing jobs, overseas. And in truckloads, as acknowledged by none other than the US President Joe Biden. The deal will also lift the sagging fortunes of aircraft makers hit by the pandemic. Lastly, the plane shopping spree emphatically announces Air India’s bid to take on not just domestic carriers but also international rivals.

Following its acquisition in January 2022, the Tata group began merging Air India with its full-service airline Vistara, and combining low-cost carriers AirAsia India and Air India Express. Together, they fly 230 aircraft, but none is profitable. Yet, the Tata plan is to capture 30% of the domestic market share in five years. If achieved, it’ll be a befitting present commemorating Air India’s 75th birthday and the jumbo aircraft deal is a crucial step for its turnaround. Throughout 2022, trouble came in threes. Air India’s market share sunk to the ground at 8.7%. It courted controversies ranging from pilots’ discontent to credibility crisis owing to service quality and poor on-time performance. Topping them all was the embarrassing urination incident that exposed Tata’s inexperience. Aviation regulator DGCA slapped monetary penalties, besides suspending the pilot’s license for three months.

None of this was expected from the Tata’s most-expensive bet. Last year, they spent $2.4 billion to buy back the carrier that was losing $2.6 million a day. This year, they are pledging $100–150 billion to buy brand new planes, hoping that extravagance will yield profits. But all airlines need is infrastructure. For long, India has been an underserved market with domestic carriers flying just 646 planes as against China’s 3,922. Ironically, there aren’t even enough airports to land our planes. The government did announce 50 new airports, but we must first expand existing capacities at all major hubs, where air traffic is exploding.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India Airbus Boeing
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp