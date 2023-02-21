Early test finishes are a sign of the things to come

There is no doubt that India is playing well. Going by the results of the last two Tests, the travelling Australians are not equipped to play red-ball cricket in India—mentally and technically. There is another side to the wins. Both Tests ended within three full days. Thousands of miles away in New Zealand, England thrashed the hosts in less than four days in different conditions and a new brand of cricket—called Bazball, where hitting and scoring runs are preferred weapons of choice.

In the last 10 Test matches featuring the top five teams as per the ICC rankings, only three have entered the fifth day all three were on Pakistan’s flat tracks. Four of the remaining Tests ended in four days, two in three days and a Test match between South Africa and Australia ended in just two days. From an Indian point of view, in their last 10 Tests, played across Bangladesh, India, England and South Africa, four games ended in three days, three went to day four, and only three Tests stretched to five days. Though results are good, many games finishing well within the allotted time could be a sign of the times.

While conditions largely dictate whether or not a Test match goes into the final day, it also has to do with the quality of the bowling attack. India has the best spin attack in R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. In Tests, home conditions are critical too. It’s a no-brainer that conditions favour seamers in England or New Zealand, where batters from the subcontinent struggle. Others struggle on slow and spinning surfaces in the subcontinent, especially in India. Earlier, teams would decry pitches considered abominable, almost a minefield. Each nation plays to its strength and tries to win a test. This has to do with introducing the World Test Championships and points. The technique and temperament of batters have changed too. With more lucrative T20 leagues, players are more adept at playing offensive than defensive shots and take more risks.

Fierce debates have been over reducing Tests to four days, but purists and believers scorn the idea. The introduction of day and night cricket, too, has complicated things. There are technical issues like readjusting records of five-day Tests. Still, it is prudent for all stakeholders to come together and find out a more plausible solution for cricket and its die-hard fans.

There is no doubt that India is playing well. Going by the results of the last two Tests, the travelling Australians are not equipped to play red-ball cricket in India—mentally and technically. There is another side to the wins. Both Tests ended within three full days. Thousands of miles away in New Zealand, England thrashed the hosts in less than four days in different conditions and a new brand of cricket—called Bazball, where hitting and scoring runs are preferred weapons of choice. In the last 10 Test matches featuring the top five teams as per the ICC rankings, only three have entered the fifth day all three were on Pakistan’s flat tracks. Four of the remaining Tests ended in four days, two in three days and a Test match between South Africa and Australia ended in just two days. From an Indian point of view, in their last 10 Tests, played across Bangladesh, India, England and South Africa, four games ended in three days, three went to day four, and only three Tests stretched to five days. Though results are good, many games finishing well within the allotted time could be a sign of the times. While conditions largely dictate whether or not a Test match goes into the final day, it also has to do with the quality of the bowling attack. India has the best spin attack in R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. In Tests, home conditions are critical too. It’s a no-brainer that conditions favour seamers in England or New Zealand, where batters from the subcontinent struggle. Others struggle on slow and spinning surfaces in the subcontinent, especially in India. Earlier, teams would decry pitches considered abominable, almost a minefield. Each nation plays to its strength and tries to win a test. This has to do with introducing the World Test Championships and points. The technique and temperament of batters have changed too. With more lucrative T20 leagues, players are more adept at playing offensive than defensive shots and take more risks. Fierce debates have been over reducing Tests to four days, but purists and believers scorn the idea. The introduction of day and night cricket, too, has complicated things. There are technical issues like readjusting records of five-day Tests. Still, it is prudent for all stakeholders to come together and find out a more plausible solution for cricket and its die-hard fans.