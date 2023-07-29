Home Opinions Editorials

Debate critical issues to keep parliamentary democracy healthy

Parliament logjam has become a routine affair, with successive sessions getting washed out and the present (17th) Lok Sabha moving towards setting a record of the lowest number of sittings since 1952.

The decision by the opposition parties to table a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, even though the ruling alliance enjoys a clear and comfortable majority in the Lower House, is a desperate measure to seek discussion and accountability denied under other parliamentary tools. That the opposition parties had to resort to a no-trust motion to engage the government in an exhaustive debate on an issue of national importance bodes ill for our democracy.

Parliament logjam has become a routine affair, with successive sessions getting washed out and the present (17th) Lok Sabha moving towards setting a record of the lowest number of sittings since 1952 when the House was first constituted after independent India’s maiden election. Manipur has been on a boil for over two months, with ethnic clashes claiming over a hundred lives, houses being torched and religious places being destroyed. But a recent video from the state showing women being paraded naked by a mob and the reports of them being later subjected to rape has shaken the nation’s conscience. The opposition parties have been demanding a statement in the House by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has spoken on the issue but outside the House. He has promised the strictest action against the perpetrators.

The cycle of violence in Manipur continues to spiral. The chasm between the two major communities—Meteis and Kukis—has widened so much that the minority Kukis, who were earlier demanding a separate administration for their areas, are now demanding a separate state. The Kukis of Manipur share kinship with the Mizo tribe of Mizoram and the Chins of Myanmar. There have been demonstrations in Mizoram against the Manipur government. Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga took part in one such protest which raised the demand for the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh.

The disturbance in Manipur is not restricted to the state. It has regional and international implications as well. The European Parliament discussed the matter and passed a resolution demanding swift action to return to normalcy. A constructive discussion in Parliament, without further inflaming passions, may help the government solve the vexed issue. Parliament is a forum for debates and discussions which help a parliamentary democracy thrive. The opposition and the government must work out ways to facilitate smooth and frequent sittings and functioning of the Houses.

