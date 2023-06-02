Home Opinions Editorials

India’s growth rate inspiring but jobs and wages are challenges

The Indian economy grew by 7.2% in FY23, cracking past all previous estimates.

Published: 02nd June 2023 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2023 01:39 AM   |  A+A-

Jobs, Government jobs

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

The Indian economy grew by 7.2% in FY23, cracking past all previous estimates. The better-than-expected growth was led by Q4’s surprise print of 6.1%, prompting Asia’s third-largest economy to leap from despair to repair. Crucially, it reaffirms RBI’s observations of an even better FY24, thanks to strengthening domestic factors, softer global commodity and food prices, double-digit credit growth and easing inflation. Growth was variously pegged at 5.5%–6.5% for the current fiscal, but thanks to FY23 data, upgrades to baseline forecasts are underway. But it is essential to remember that none of the forecasters nailed it right recently. Be it growth contraction in FY21 or the correction in FY23, they all missed it in broad daylight. And given the nip and tuck nature of the global economy of late, FY24 national output, too, may well be full of suspense.

Wednesday’s data denotes all that’s going well for the Indian economy. On the expenditure side, private investments—the missing piece in India’s growth story until now—has finally shown proof of life. But if government spending slows down, all efforts to rebalance demand from consumption to investments will remain incomplete. Robust exports and lower imports helped growth as the trade balance was flat in Q4.
Private consumption was another dominant contributor to growth, but its weak pace is worrisome. On the production side, the agriculture sector retained resilience, and though IMD expects a normal monsoon, early heatwave-led crop damages raise concern. The services sector grew decently, as did the industrial sector, but manufacturing, which is the key to job creation, remains a weak link.

The secondary indicators of growth, like bank credit growth, show a jump due to an improvement in credit demand and disbursements across all segments except industry. But given RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’ recent observations on the evergreening of bank loans, one must take credit growth metric cautiously. All said, a global slowdown and the lagged impact of rate hikes might weigh down domestic demand that drove growth in FY23. As it is, the unemployment rate, according to CMIE, is shooting past 8%, while SBI Eco Research notes that real wages grew by less than 0.5% y-o-y across all occupations. The economy must keep firing on all cylinders to ensure decent jobs and wage growth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Economy GDP Growth Jobs Wage Gap
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp