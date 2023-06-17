Home Opinions Editorials

Kerala must manage stray dog numbers

According to Kerala’s local self-government minister M B Rajesh, the provisions of the revised ABC Rules pose hurdles for the government in managing the stray dog population.

Published: 17th June 2023 12:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 12:21 AM   |  A+A-

Stray dogs

Image of stray dogs for representational purpose. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

Kerala society is in conflict with its stray dog population. The death of an 11-year-old differently-abled boy in a dog attack in Kannur district last Sunday worsened the friction and heightened the pressure on the state government to act. Though the exact numbers aren’t available, the reality is that Kerala’s stray dog population, estimated at 2.89 lakh in 2019, has grown beyond manageable limits since the Covid pandemic, thanks mainly to lapses in the sterilisation programme. There were 21 rabies deaths in 2022 and six so far this year. More than eight lakh stray dog attack cases occurred between 2016 and 2021. After a series of rabies deaths last year, the government decided to scale up vaccination and sterilisation activities, but the efforts remained ineffective. Five of the 14 districts are still without an Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre, and only about 32,000 stray dogs were vaccinated across the state in the last nine months.

According to Kerala’s local self-government minister M B Rajesh, the provisions of the revised ABC Rules pose hurdles for the government in managing the stray dog population. He was pointing to how conditions like the mandatory Animal Welfare Board of India certificate for opening ABC centres, the requirement of vets with experience of performing at least 2,000 sterilisation surgeries at such centres, and other tough provisions are making the authorities’ job difficult. Desperate as it is now, the government, according to Rajesh, is even exploring the possibility of invoking Section 133F of CrPC to kill stray dogs deemed dangerous.

There’s no doubt that the government must manage the stray dog numbers. The rules exist for a reason, and nothing illegal should be done. However, a review is imperative if the rules are indeed part of the problem. It’s an accepted fact the world over that killing strays is not the solution. The Constitution guarantees certain rights for animals, and they must be protected. ABC is the only approved way to manage the numbers. The ways suggested by experts are sterilisation of at least 70% of the strays, anti-rabies vaccination every year, regular community feeding, adoption, and removal of sick, injured, and abandoned dogs from streets to proper shelters. The government must set up more ABC centres, intensify sterilisation/vaccination programmes and create a scenario where dogs are seen as part of the community and do not become a threat to it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala death dog attack stray dog population sterilisation
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp