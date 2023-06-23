Ingenuity a must to end human-jumbo conflict

A problem of jumbo proportions is staring Karnataka in the face. With the highest elephant population among the Indian states—the 2017 elephant census pegged it at 6,049 out of a 29,964-strong population—Karnataka is witnessing an increasing number of human-pachyderm conflicts, resulting in the loss of lives, crops and property.

At least 91 people have lost their lives since 2019 due to elephant attacks in Karnataka. The conflict has resulted in at least 38 unnatural elephant deaths in the same period. Some of these deaths are caused by farmers and estate owners, who shoot the elephants or use live electric wires which can electrocute them. Compensation for crop damage since 2020 is about Rs 41.11 crore and the same for property damage is Rs 1.56 crore. However, the damage in terms of loss of life or the difficulties in resurrecting a livelihood are much higher despite the state government in December 2022 doubling the compensation for death due to elephant attacks to Rs 15 lakh, and a fixing a monthly pension of Rs 4,000 for the victim’s family.

The conflict situation is only likely to worsen ahead. The forest department estimates a 15% increase in the state’s elephant population. The human footprint is expanding and the forest cover is reducing, forcing the herds into human habitats—which once used to be the abode of the elephants. The causes for conflict have been attributed to land use and land cover change, development activities leading to a reduction in forest cover, loss of elephant corridors and obstructions in migratory paths, the proliferation of invasive weeds, and drought-induced shortage of water and fodder. These force the elephant herds towards human habitats to feed on crops and consume water for survival. These have rendered the forest department’s efforts relatively futile in keeping the elephants within the forests and corridors. Measures like creating elephant-proof trenches, solar fencing, rail barricades, chilli ropes, radio-collaring and honeybee lines are falling short of effective solutions for the conflict. The challenge, if anything, is only expected to get steeper with both species fighting for limited resources—and survival.

The state’s forest cover needs to be beefed up. Corridors, buffer zones and reserves must be protected, with abundant food for the herds. Ingenuity is the need of the hour to ensure human coexistence with this fine mammalian species. Karnataka needs to show the way and fast.

A problem of jumbo proportions is staring Karnataka in the face. With the highest elephant population among the Indian states—the 2017 elephant census pegged it at 6,049 out of a 29,964-strong population—Karnataka is witnessing an increasing number of human-pachyderm conflicts, resulting in the loss of lives, crops and property. At least 91 people have lost their lives since 2019 due to elephant attacks in Karnataka. The conflict has resulted in at least 38 unnatural elephant deaths in the same period. Some of these deaths are caused by farmers and estate owners, who shoot the elephants or use live electric wires which can electrocute them. Compensation for crop damage since 2020 is about Rs 41.11 crore and the same for property damage is Rs 1.56 crore. However, the damage in terms of loss of life or the difficulties in resurrecting a livelihood are much higher despite the state government in December 2022 doubling the compensation for death due to elephant attacks to Rs 15 lakh, and a fixing a monthly pension of Rs 4,000 for the victim’s family. The conflict situation is only likely to worsen ahead. The forest department estimates a 15% increase in the state’s elephant population. The human footprint is expanding and the forest cover is reducing, forcing the herds into human habitats—which once used to be the abode of the elephants. The causes for conflict have been attributed to land use and land cover change, development activities leading to a reduction in forest cover, loss of elephant corridors and obstructions in migratory paths, the proliferation of invasive weeds, and drought-induced shortage of water and fodder. These force the elephant herds towards human habitats to feed on crops and consume water for survival. These have rendered the forest department’s efforts relatively futile in keeping the elephants within the forests and corridors. Measures like creating elephant-proof trenches, solar fencing, rail barricades, chilli ropes, radio-collaring and honeybee lines are falling short of effective solutions for the conflict. The challenge, if anything, is only expected to get steeper with both species fighting for limited resources—and survival.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The state’s forest cover needs to be beefed up. Corridors, buffer zones and reserves must be protected, with abundant food for the herds. Ingenuity is the need of the hour to ensure human coexistence with this fine mammalian species. Karnataka needs to show the way and fast.