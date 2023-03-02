Home Opinions Editorials

Mandatory rural service for medicos will benefit all

Successive state governments have been trying to connect young medicos and rural health centres for quite some time.

Published: 02nd March 2023 12:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 12:46 AM   |  A+A-

hospitals_medical_doctors

Image used for representational purpose only.

The Kerala government decides to assign postgraduate medical students, from government and private colleges, to rural hospitals for a period of three months. Rural service for them is being made mandatory for the first time, as per the stipulation of the National Medical Commission under the District Residency Programme. Over 1,300 students of the 2021 batch from 29 medical colleges will be posted at 78 rural hospitals. That includes taluk-district-general hospitals, mental health centres, women and children hospitals, TB centres and the state public health laboratory.

If implemented well, the initiative will make an immense impact in the health sector. The health department believes that postgraduate medicos’ services in rural hospitals will upgrade these hospitals and benefit the patients. Also, the service of specialist doctors at rural health centres could contain the rush to city hospitals and medical colleges. Above all, the decision is perceived as providing an opportunity for PG students to get hands-on experience running peripheral hospitals. It would also expose them to various issues related to the common person.

Successive state governments have been trying to connect young medicos and rural health centres for quite some time. But the plan has never been implemented due to resistance from the medicos as many think rural postings are difficult compared to working in city hospitals. As expected, a section of young medicos has also come up with reservations this time. While some complain about a need for more clarity regarding the guidelines, some are apprehensive about accommodation in remote locations. The health department, however, insists that the apprehensions over the lack of facilities are misplaced as most villages in the state have all the basic facilities available in towns. Peripheral experience would be of great help to budding medical professionals. Apart from providing more hands-on experience for the young doctors, it will also be a test of their service-mindedness—a quality that is integral to the medical profession. The government, on its part, must address the concerns of the students so as to ensure that such a future-oriented move doesn’t fall apart. At the same time, it should not cow down before the pressure from the medical fraternity and must implement the scheme for good.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
medicos Kerala government
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp