Home Opinions Editorials

Migrant workers must not get short end of misinformation stick

The panic caused some workers’ families to ask them to come home while others told this newspaper they were heading home for Holi.

Published: 06th March 2023 12:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 12:29 AM   |  A+A-

Cement, Construction, Migrant workers

A migrant worker at a construction site in Chennai. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

A questionable news article in a leading regional publication, videos with misleading messages going viral on social media sites and opportunists looking to make political hay: the result was manufactured panic about workers from northern states being assaulted and killed in Tamil Nadu. The panic caused some workers’ families to ask them to come home while others told this newspaper they were heading home for Holi.

Several industries in TN, including hospitality, MSMEs, construction and textile, depend heavily on migrant workers. Tiruppur, the garment and textile hub of the state, became the centre around which rumours of violence against the workers came to be spread. After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar raised concerns of workers’ safety on reading the news report, TN DGP C Sylendra Babu posted a video setting the record straight. Subsequently, the police posted videos and messages in Hindi to reassure workers and their families, and TN CM M K Stalin personally reached out to Nitish. Every district administration, along with police, was told to reach out to workers and reassure them of their safety even as industry bodies appealed for calm. On Sunday, a team of Bihar officials sent to assess the situation in TN by Nitish said the situation had been normalised and noted that the videos seemed to have been circulated by “vested interests with mala fide intent”.

Indeed, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav was targeted by the BJP for attending a public meeting marking Stalin’s 70th birthday, during which the Dravidian leader pitched for opposition unity against the BJP. TN police have booked several people for posting misleading or fake information, including the newspaper’s editor, a BJP spokesperson in UP and, on Sunday, the BJP TN chief. However, as admirable as TN’s efforts have been, the issue has spotlighted the xenophobic rhetoric employed by ethno-nationalists like the Naam Tamilar Katchi. The CM has warned of action against those who create problems for workers from other states in order to earn political mileage. Yet, mainstream parties and some sections of the media have also stereotyped and demeaned workers from northern states. The events of the past week are a wake-up call to respect and value those who have contributed to TN’s growth and development.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
workers northern states migrant workers Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Security personnel deployed outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi during a visit of CBI officials in connection with the land for jobs scam case, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs case: CBI team at residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi 
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
‘Never defamed my country’, says Rahul in UK
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses supporters during a public rally, at Khed in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP, Eknath Shinde in first public rally since EC order
The eyewitnesses said that a group of villagers, against whom the police have booked a case, came to the houses in the Dalit colony and started throwing logs of wood and they also poured petrol.
Karnataka: Case against 25 after houses of Dalit families set ablaze, members escape unhurt 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp