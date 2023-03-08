Home Opinions Editorials

Beware of new bug, don’t self-medicate

Published: 08th March 2023 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 01:27 AM   |  A+A-

A heady mix of viruses seems to be sweeping parts of India. West Bengal has reported a spate of child fatalities believed to have been caused by adenovirus, prompting the state government to assuage parents’ growing fear as hospitals became increasingly occupied. Elsewhere, illness caused by H3N2, an Influenza A subtype, has seen a rapid surge. Footprints of respiratory syncytial virus have also been found. If doctors are to go by, the Influenza B subtype, too, has been detected around the same time. Much of these viral infections, which remained dormant during the Covid pandemic, appear to have returned with a vengeance and the ‘cold bug’ has shown a sudden uptick. However, it is the H3N2 infection that has raised the hackles among the healthcare community, and the ICMR has also issued an advisory. Interestingly, the eastern state of Odisha first reported the H3N2 outbreak during the fag end of 2022, since the seasonal flu peaks in winter. The H3N2 has since replaced the slowly dominant H1N1 count, leading to lasting complications in patients. As per ICMR data, 10 per cent of the H3N2 affected need oxygen support, while about 7% require intensive care.

So far, the adenovirus outbreak has been limited to West Bengal, and the Mamata Banerjee government has announced that the caseload is on the wane and the situation is under control. But other states must also adopt adequate caution. However, given the infectiousness of H3N2 and its bundle of complications, this Influenza A subtype must be given adequate attention. One of the challenges with H3N2 is the limited testing facilities available in the government sector, while in private establishments, the diagnostic cost is prohibitive. Medical practitioners must advise tests so as to encourage patients not to take the self-medication route. ICMR has already flagged the mindless use of self-prescribed antibiotics, but it is necessary that governments — Centre and states — mount surveillance and sensitisation.

The flu caused by H3N2 is preventable through annual vaccination, upgraded yearly based on the varying strains—unlike adenovirus-induced illness, which does not have a vaccine. For that to happen, a concerted effort is the need of the hour. Covid has already left its “long” impression on a vast populace, and other evolving and mutating viruses must not be allowed to add to the burden.

