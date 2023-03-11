Home Opinions Editorials

Agency raids glue to bring opposition parties together

Opposition parties, divided on various issues, are united on what they have termed as the ‘misuse’ of the enforcement agencies.

Published: 11th March 2023 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 01:57 AM   |  A+A-

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a key promise when entering the South Block: “Na Khaunga, Na Khane Doonga”. It meant he would neither be corrupt nor allow anybody to be corrupt. The PM, who had stormed into office in 2014 riding the wave of public anger against the alleged 2G and coal scams, promised a clean administration.

To his credit, barring some unproven allegations, his government has remained unscathed on this count to date. Given the BJP’s wide administrative network at the Centre and in many states, and opposition allegations of the party’s public functionaries escaping scrutiny, the latter have managed to largely remain untarnished. But the frequent raids by enforcement agencies on opposition leaders have upped the ante against the Centre. By some accounts, the Enforcement Directorate raids have seen a four-fold increase since 2014 and nearly the same applies to the raids and searches of the CBI and income tax department.

Opposition parties, divided on various issues, are united on what they have termed as the ‘misuse’ of the enforcement agencies. Nine opposition parties wrote a joint letter to the prime minister accusing the government of pursuing ‘vendetta politics through misuse of central agencies’. The letter was written immediately after the then Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested in the Delhi liquor scam. Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has also been named in the liquor scam. The fact that the largest opposition party, Congress, did not sign the joint letter to the PM led to a spat between Kavitha and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

The verbal duel between the two leaders notwithstanding, their parties are on the same page on the issue of raids by central agencies on opposition leaders. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had recently lamented that 95 per cent of raids conducted by the central agencies have been on members of opposition parties. The opposition parties are divided over various issues. The AAP, TMC and BRS are bitterly opposed to the Congress, both over alliances in the states and on the question of leading the opposition in the 2024 election. Two clear blocks of opposition parties are emerging before the next general elections. One includes BRS, AAP and TMC, and the other has Congress, DMK and Left parties. Despite differences within the opposition ranks, the actions of central agencies are emerging as a potential glue to bind the entire opposition together and bring them on a single platform.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vendetta Politics Narendra Modi CBI Enforcement Directorate Income Tax Department Raid
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp