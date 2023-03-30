Home Opinions Editorials

Drastic steps a must to treat waste source

The HC also asked the department to file a report explaining all measures it has taken to address the issue of solid waste management before April 11.

Published: 30th March 2023 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 01:20 AM   |  A+A-

Brahmapuram waste dumpyard.

Brahmapuram waste dumpyard. (Photo | Abel RH, Express)

Still reeling under the shock of the fire at the Brahmapuram waste plant which lasted for weeks, the Kerala government has asked local bodies to invoke relevant sections under the Kerala Municipal Act and Panchayat Act for implementing the decentralised waste management rules. As per this, not having such a system at home or place of business is set to become a grave offence. The order, issued earlier this week, says that owners of houses having a floor area of above 100 sqm and businesses that lack waste management mechanisms, will face one-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000. The Local Self Government Department (LSGD) has also asked the local bodies to suspend licences of hotels, clubs, marriage halls, malls and shops that lack facilities to treat waste at the source.

The state government has decided to go in for stricter implementation of waste management rules after the Kerala High Court, while taking up the issue of the Brahmapuram fire, directed the Local Self Government Department to use all the available powers. The HC also asked the department to file a report explaining all measures it has taken to address the issue of solid waste management before April 11.

However, the LSGD’s order has not gone down well, with some local bodies feeling the order is impractical. They allege that the government is going for knee-jerk reactions to look clean before the HC and warn that hasty actions will only backfire. They also want a longer deadline before enforcing the rules, as there is insufficient preparedness on the ground. The LSGD insists it is forced to enforce the laws strictly as local bodies are not making waste management a key priority despite repeated directives.

While the state needs some drastic measures to address the looming threat of yet another fire in the waste plants, hastily enforcing rules without enough preparedness will not yield the desired results. Rather, there is a possibility of them backfiring. The government must perfect the new practices before going for stringent enforcement. The local bodies, too, must think of reducing the quantity of waste by disposing of it at the source itself—considered a ‘good practice’ worldwide. As the high court had rightly observed, Kerala is blessed with countless gifts from nature, and all are responsible for acting as guardians of nature. And for this, everyone should join hands, leaving political differences behind.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brahmapuram waste plant Waste land Waste management
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp