Home Opinions Editorials

Sensitive handling must for return of peace to Manipur

An assurance to examine all aspects of the issue would soothe the flaring tempers.

Published: 06th May 2023 12:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

ManipurViolence

Women from Manipur stage a protest against the ongoing violence in Manipur, at Manipuri Rajbari in Guwahati, Assam on May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

The Manipur High Court’s March 27 direction to the state government to consider including the state’s majority Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes has ignited violent clashes that have caused loss of lives and property. The Meitei petitioners in the court argued that they belong to the same racial and linguistic stock as the hill tribes of the state and, therefore, deserve to be designated as STs. The existing STs of Manipur—Kuki-Zomi and the Nagas—residing in the hills around Imphal Valley, have opposed reservation for the Meiteis, who, they say, are the dominant community that controls the state’s power and resources. The current clashes result from these contesting claims by the two sections.

The Central and state governments must strictly enforce the rule of law. An assurance to examine all aspects of the issue would soothe the flaring tempers. Once peace is established, the government needs to send a clear signal that the inclusion in the ST list would be done only on the basis of the Constitutional provisions and the definition provided by the successive commissions set up by the Centre for the purpose.

The first Backward Classes Commission, set up in 1953 under the chairmanship of Kaka Kalelkar, defined STs in the following words: “The Scheduled Tribes can be generally ascertained by the fact that they live apart in hills, and even where they live on the plains, they lead a separate excluded existence and are not fully assimilated in the main body of the people. Scheduled Tribes may belong to any religion. They were listed as Scheduled Tribes because of the kind of life led by them.” The Union tribal affairs ministry defines STs as follows: “The criterion followed for specification of a community, as scheduled tribes are indications of primitive traits, distinctive culture, geographical isolation, shyness of contact with the community at large, and backwardness.” In both these definitions, isolation and backwardness are the key elements in identifying STs. Any dilution of these criteria would open Pandora’s box. The government needs to handle the Manipur issue gently as the players involved in the present tussle have ties across all northeastern states and even across borders in Myanmar and Bangladesh. There are also demands for carving out a separate Kuki state out of Manipur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur peace
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp