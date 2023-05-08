Home Opinions Editorials

Economic realities hit rupee trade plans

This leaves the government with egg on its face, given the brouhaha it created over making the rupee an international currency.

Published: 08th May 2023 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 12:50 AM   |  A+A-

Money, indian rupee, currency

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

Amid contrasting reports on the fate of Indo-Russian talks for settling trade between the two countries in local currency, the one thing which comes out is that Russia is not interested in doing business in the rupee. The government, it seems, is only putting on a brave face as its efforts to make the rupee an internationally accepted currency face a trade brick wall. It needs to face reality and reduce the buzz it created around the rupee going international.

The rupee-rouble trade talks began with fanfare last year amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Russia’s need to bypass Western economic sanctions. India offered help, considering its interest in getting cheaper oil from Russia. Talks began over facilitating India’s large purchases of Russian oil in the rupee. The deal was to let Russia maintain Vostro accounts in India to hold the local currency here and use it for purchases from India. However, the economic realities ruined all plans. With Indian exports to Russia minuscule compared to India’s imports from that country, Russia would always have a surplus rupee balance. And Russia started developing cold feet without a clear idea of how to liquidate the rupee balance. Russia already had an experience in the 1990s, when after the collapse of the USSR (with whom India had rupee-rouble trade deals), and both countries shifted to trade in dollars and other currencies, Russia was left with a huge rupee balance. That took years to liquidate. It does not want a repeat of the situation. Besides, with the rate differential on Russian crude slowly reducing, Russia may cease to remain a preferred trading partner, requiring either of the countries to use an alternative payment mechanism.

This leaves the government with egg on its face, given the brouhaha it created over making the rupee an international currency. Recently, this newspaper argued that India’s plan belies economic and geopolitical realities. Around 86% of India’s imports are invoiced in dollars, while the rupee’s daily average share in the foreign exchange market is just 1.6% of the global turnover (compared to the USD’s 88%). Also, with no full capital account convertibility, the rupee cannot be freely exchanged with other foreign currencies. Given these realities, the government should lower its pitch on making the rupee an international currency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indo-Russian talks rupee Ukraine conflict
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp