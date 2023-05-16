2024 election: Naveen Patnaik ready with strategy for Odisha

If politics were an art, Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo Naveen Patnaik would go down as a maestro. How he deals with complex political relationships without compromising his and his party’s ideology and objectives leaves even his worst detractors in awe. On Saturday, within hours of his party defeating rival BJP in the Jharsuguda bypoll, he trained his guns at the national party and assailed its ‘double engine’ slogan.

“Double engine does not matter; only good and pro-people governance touches people,” he said, addressing party workers from the BJD headquarters. It’s hard to miss the timing, as the saffron party had just been handed a resounding defeat at the hands of the Congress in Karnataka. Naveen’s critique came only days after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, where he dismissed the possibility of an anti-BJP front, giving rise to speculations about his proximity to the national party. In the last two months, he met two of his old friends—Nitish Kumar and Mamata Banerjee—who came seeking support for the third front they are forging ahead of the 2024 elections to take on the BJP. On both occasions, he had termed the meetings apolitical. The two counterparts with whom he shares cordial relationships have made it amply clear they have no qualms with Naveen’s stand.

One of the longest-serving chief ministers of the country, the BJD boss has been unwavering in his focus. Even while supporting the NDA government on matters of national concern, he has missed no chance to cross swords with it over state issues. with another general election coming his way, Naveen has once again sent out the message loud and clear that BJP remains his party’s number one opponent in Odisha.

A ministry reshuffle is in the offing so that he can give adequate representation to regions where BJD will likely face challenges. Performance appraisal of ministers and MLAs has been undertaken. His government also completed the formation of Special Development Councils (SDCs) in 23 out of 30 districts.

The SDCs, meant to preserve and promote tribal culture and art, are political entities that would help neutralise BJP’s increasing attempts to make inroads into the Scheduled Tribe areas of the state. As he navigates through a dynamic political turf, Naveen steers clear of murky waters with his political astuteness and steadfast focus on his biggest constituency—his state.

