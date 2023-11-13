Kerala desperately needs more trains

A few women fainted inside an overcrowded train compartment and were taken to hospitals, some people fell on the track while trying to board the train and many others were left stranded in the railway station as they failed to find foot space in the train. The railway system in Kerala has been in the news with such stories for the past few weeks, barring a silver lining announcement of a new Vande Bharat Express.

Travelling in trains, especially in unreserved compartments—the main mode of conveyance for thousands of daily commuters and the not-so-privileged—is increasingly becoming a harrowing experience. The scenario is especially grim in the northern districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod, primarily because of the lack of sufficient trains plying through these parts of the state. Another reason is the increase in the number of commuters opting for trains these days, as the ongoing road widening works on NH-66 have thrown road traffic out of gear.

But the imminent reason cited for this unusual situation, according to commuters and the railway users’ association, is the Railways’ decision to reduce the number of general coaches. While there were four or five general compartments in most trains earlier, the number has been reduced to three or even two now. Instead, the number of AC compartments—which bring more moolah to the Railways—has been increased. While the decision may be financially prudent for the establishment, it puts ordinary commuters on the wrong side of the track.

Passengers have been taking out marches and organizing sit-ins to get the attention of the railway authorities. The Railways did add one more general compartment in a few trains after much hue and cry, but that has not mitigated the travel woes of commuters, who say the solution lies in introducing more short-distance trains, general compartments, and MEMU services.

Better planning of train timings can also play a part in addressing the current mess. If these issues are not addressed now, it may become messier as vacation season is coming up. Otherwise, train journeys will continue to be a harrowing experience for the ordinary people of Kerala. The state, where ticketless travel is almost nil, certainly deserves a better deal.

