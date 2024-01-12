India, Maldives need to work together for peace in Indian ocean

The unsavoury episode of three Maldivian ministers’ undignified comments about the Indian prime minister highlights the love-hate relations between the neighbours. The two countries have shared close political, cultural and commercial ties from before the time India became one of the first countries to recognise Maldives after its independence in 1965. Ties between the two, however, got rocky over the last couple of decades, with China intensifying efforts to increase its presence in the Indian Ocean. The rise in Chinese investments in Maldives, especially after the launch of President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative, has strengthened anti-India politicians. President Mohamed Muizzu won the latest election against Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on the back of a strident anti-India campaign. He portrayed Solih as being too close to India and accused him of handing over the archipelago’s security to the Indian defence forces. Muizzu’s victory was seen in Maldives as a step that would balance Indian and Chinese influences for the benefit of the island nation.

Muizzu was a minister for infrastructure in the earlier pro-China Abdulla Yameen government and was credited with the construction of a landmark Chinese-funded bridge connecting the capital Malé with the island that has the country’s main airport. But India’s role as a time-tested development partner that has established hospitals and colleges and has come to the nation’s aid during security and natural emergencies has not been lost on Maldivians. India has played a crucial role in shaping Maldives’ economy. It is a major supplier of foodgrains, vegetables and fruits to the island nation and Indians are the second largest expatriate community accounting for almost a third of the country’s doctors and large shares among teachers and engineers.

It is true that Muizzu has taken steps that may appear to be undermining India—his campaign was based on the promise of taking these steps. Those steps and the embarrassment caused by the recent comments notwithstanding, India continues to be closely engaged with the Maldivian people and economy. The mandarins in South Block would do well to differentiate between the political compulsions of the present government and India’s long history of close ties with the people of Maldives. The two countries need to work together for lasting peace and security in the Indian Ocean.

