Not peacemeal deals, West Asia needs lasting solutions for peace

West Asia is aflame again after a brief period of uneasy calm. Israel has shattered its fragile truce with Hamas by resuming airstrikes on Gaza. Meanwhile, the US is bombing Yemen, the Arab world’s most impoverished nation, purportedly targeting the Houthis. The two conflicts are deeply interconnected and their escalation would have significant consequences for the world. What is truly needed are meaningful negotiations for justice and lasting peace that will ensure people can live normal lives, families are not torn apart or buried in mass graves, and vast amounts of money are not wasted on weapons.

The West has long seen the Houthis, also known as the Ansar Allah, as a dangerous Iranian proxy that overthrew Yemen’s internationally-recognised government, triggering a brutal Saudi-led military intervention a decade ago. The situation shifted after the Gaza war erupted in October 2023, which has since claimed more than 61,000 lives. In this new context, the Shi’ite Houthis are viewed by parts of the wider Muslim world, including some Sunnis, as defenders of the Palestinian cause. Their firing of missiles at Israel and US interests are seen as standing up to the superpower and its closest ally.