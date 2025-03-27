AIADMK warming up to BJP changes Tamil Nadu pollscape again

The AIADMK’s patch-up with the BJP comes amid internal and external pressures the party is facing and leaves it open to the criticism of being the BJP’s handmaiden in the state. For the BJP—which has four seats in the assembly, thanks to its 2021 tie-up with the AIADMK—the reunion allows it to expand in Tamil Nadu, which has proved largely unreceptive to its overtures so far. The ruling DMK, on the other hand, will enter the fray in 2026 with the baggage of anti-incumbency as well as a more unified opposition; the vote split that supported its sweep in 2024 may not help it this time. The positive for it may be that its restless allies may have less leverage at the seat-sharing talks as they would face the BJP, who they all agree to disagree with.

By reuniting with the BJP, the AIADMK might be attempting a calculated risk of opting for short-term benefits to steady the party. In the long term, it must be awake to the possibility of ceding some of its base to the national party.