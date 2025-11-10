A blast that comes with a warning: Delhi’s old fear returns

The explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening has raised fresh concern over the state of India’s internal security. Preliminary reports suggest a car blast close to the metro station that serves the busy heritage precinct. The cause is still under investigation, and the authorities have not confirmed whether it was a deliberate act of terror or a catastrophic accident.

Even so, the choice of location has revived unease. The Red Fort, from where India marks its Independence Day each year, is both a historic and symbolic site. Any incident in its vicinity carries psychological impact far beyond the immediate loss. Delhi has seen similar episodes before; each time, they have tested the capital’s preparedness and its confidence in everyday safety.

The timing compounds the concern. The explosion comes as agencies in Jammu and Kashmir claim to have dismantled a large, transnational terror module with possible overseas links, and Gujarat’s Anti-Terrorism Squad reports arrests of individuals allegedly associated with radical networks planning a biological attack. While no direct connection has been established, the coincidence of events across regions merits close scrutiny.