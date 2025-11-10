Resilient airport infra must in fight against GPS spoofing menace

It’s a form of electronic warfare that’s typically reported from conflict zones or borders. However, last week, GPS spoofing hit Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. Fake satellite signals misled aircraft navigation systems, sent flight paths off course, and threw operations at the country’s busiest airport into chaos.

Not just for a day or two, some pilots reported encountering spoofing all through the week. The incidents coincided with the airport’s main runway undergoing instrument landing system (ILS) upgrades, which left the arriving aircraft more dependent on satellite navigation, and hence, vulnerable to spoofing. Trouble with the air traffic control’s automatic message switching system affected more than 800 flights.

In essence, GPS spoofing involves manipulating navigation data with malicious intent. Unlike jamming, which blocks GPS signals, spoofing involves transmitting fake satellite signals to override genuine ones. The aircraft’s navigation systems pick up these counterfeit signals and calculate wrong data for position, altitude, time, and speed. The fake signals override the genuine satellite signals using specialised hardware or software. The receiver may consider the amplified spoofed signals as authentic, ending up flying blind or even worse, dangerously off-course.