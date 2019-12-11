Home Opinions Mindspace

Some possessions are hard to part with

Despite religious gurus advocating renunciation of worldly attachments, some of us have the urge to claim some things as ours and would die rather than part with them.

Published: 11th December 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

By P Subramanian
Express News Service

As I sipped my morning cup of tea, my fingers felt a tangible engraving on the stainless steel tumbler. After finishing the brew, I scrutinised the etching on the side of the tumbler. My mother’s name was engraved on the metal.

My mother was married off when the joint family system was in vogue. Since she was entering a family where two married sons were already living with her in-laws, silverware and kitchen utensils given to her by her parents were engraved with her name. That was to prevent other sisters-in-law from claiming ownership of my mother’s wares by mistake. When my parents left the joint family for the sake of better employment in a city, mother could identify them thanks to the etched name and move house. After the passing away of my parents, some of their kitchenware ended up in my house. The need to etch one’s name on utensils is going out of fashion in nuclear families.

Despite religious gurus advocating renunciation of worldly attachments, some of us have the urge to claim some things as ours and would die rather than part with them. While in school, whenever my father purchased new books and notebooks, I used to cover them with a brown paper jacket and affix labels on them. The labels bore my name, class and school name. For fear that some bully in the classroom may snatch away my books or notebooks, I used to write my name inside the pages as well.

Since we cannot write our name on electronic gadgets like mobiles, they are programmed to unlock with a PIN or fingerprint or even facial recognition. These possessions have become so personal with password protection that husband and wife cannot use the same mobile and parents cannot see what their children are doing with their gadgets.

One’s money deposited in bank accounts used to be protected by the account holders’ signatures. When banks became electronic, PIN was introduced to claim one’s money. Whatever methods one may employ to hold on to one’s worldly possessions tightly there is always a thief waiting to pinch them. Thieves know how to erase owners’ names from stolen articles. And hackers even know how to clone credit cards and hack into electronically operated bank accounts and steal our monetary possessions.

P Subramanian
Email: mailpsubramanian@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp