Home Opinions Mindspace

The horrors of open book exams at IIMC 

It was the autumn of 1986 in Joka, the hallowed campus of IIM Calcutta. On the night before the mid-term exam of Accounting 101, the common hall was abuzz with chatter.

Published: 09th November 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 01:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Swami Nagarajan
Express News Service

It was the autumn of 1986 in Joka, the hallowed campus of IIM Calcutta. On the night before the mid-term exam of Accounting 101, the common hall was abuzz with chatter. Some were playing TT while others listened to an old LP of M S Subbulakshmi. Professor Ramu had announced an open book exam. Imagine the joy of a child with free reign in a candy shop. My notes were popular in my hostel wing and got photocopied many times. The diligent ones invaded the library to get more books. Fortified with a good breakfast, we ambled along to the exam hall.

Srini and Ravi, part of the commerce cartel, walked briskly with just a pen. All others had varying loads of books. We placed the books and notes on the table. I even kept specific pages open to avoid wasting time.
We opened the question booklet. It was a 45-minute exam. I would usually give a quick look from the start to the end. I tried locating the booklet’s end, but couldn’t even after five minutes. Realising the folly of my trusted approach, I ran back to the first page and attempted the first question.

They tested our knowledge of concepts and urged us to solve the financial difficulties of imaginary companies. For the first question, I tried to see which book would help. The first book, perhaps? No, the second. After going through all five, I realised I wouldn’t be able to locate the answer at all. Srini and Ravi however were scribbling vigorously. I could see a sense of panic amongst others with the scrambling of books and rustling noises made. We were nowhere close to solving even a few by the end.

The walk back to the hostel was mellowed. My friend Kulkarni abused the authors of the books he carried. Others couldn’t even open their mouths. That mid-term exposed us to various such tests, for which no book would come to our rescue. Profs Sarkar and Basu tested us in statistics and asked us to come out with an estimate of the number of fish in any of IIMC’s lakes.

They were gracious enough to let us choose the lake, not that it soothed our nerves. Prof Ghosh, who taught us economics and political history, asked us to analyse the Bengal Partition and compare it with any other event in world history. Again the authors we trusted didn’t anticipate Ghosh.In the end-term exam, we became wiser. We tried to cajole the teachers into conducting normal exams. When that failed, we tried to study hard and prayed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp